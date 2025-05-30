Is Sydney Sweeney really selling soap made from her bathwater?

In the wild world of celebrity merch, Sydney Sweeney just took things to a whole new level. The Euphoria star has teamed up with Dr. Squatch Soap Co. to launch an ultra-unique product: soap made from her actual bathwater. Yes, you read that right — Sydney’s bathwater is now a soap you can literally lather up with!
This limited-edition soap bar combines exfoliating sand, pine bark extract and — you guessed it — water from Sydney Sweeney’s own bubble bath. Priced at $8 a bar, only 5,000 bars will be produced, making it a rare collector’s item for superfans and the curious alike.
Sydney announced the collaboration on Instagram on May 29, teasing fans with a playful message
Start your showers! The soap goes on sale June 6 at 12 p.m. EST, exclusively on Dr. Squatch’s website. Given the limited quantity, it’s sure to fly off the virtual shelves.
According to the brand, the soap carries the scent ‘Morning Wood ’ (a popular fragrance from Dr. Squatch) and offers medium grit exfoliation for that satisfying scrub. So, while the bathwater is the headline, this soap promises a solid, earthy clean.
The announcement triggered a range of reactions online. Some people were baffled and sceptical, questioning whether anyone would really want to buy soap made with celebrity bathwater. Others were intrigued, seeing it as a fun and quirky collector’s item. And a few took a step back to reflect on how celebrity culture has evolved, wondering what it says about us that we’re so fascinated by these intimate, personal products.
Honestly, we’re all a little crazy for actually buying soap made from a celeb’s bathwater — but hey, that’s 2025 for you. If this isn’t peak celebrity culture, what is? So go ahead, treat yourself to Sydney’s sudsy secret…because apparently, we’ll buy anything if it’s got a famous name on it.