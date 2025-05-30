K-Drama heartthrob Cha Eun-woo officially enlists for military duty

In an official statement, Fantagio revealed, “Cha Eun-woo recently submitted his application to join the Army Military Band and has now received final acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration. He will enlist on July 28 and first complete basic training before beginning his service in the band.” This announcement, while expected by many, still struck a sentimental chord with fans who have followed his career from the early days. To ensure the safety and comfort of both Cha Eun-woo and his supporters, Fantagio emphasized that his enlistment will remain private. “There will be no public event or announcement of the time and location of his enlistment to avoid safety issues caused by overcrowding,” as per reports.

Fantagio also offered a heartfelt message to fans: “Please continue to support and encourage Cha Eun-woo warmly as he responsibly carries out his military duty and returns to you in good health.”