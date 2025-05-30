K-Drama heartthrob Cha Eun-woo officially enlists for military duty

Cha Eun-woo, beloved actor and member of the K-pop group ASTRO, is set to temporarily step away from his flourishing career to fulfill his mandatory military service. On May 29, his agency Fantagio confirmed the news, sparking a wave of emotional responses from fans around the world. The 28-year-old star had recently applied to serve in the Army Military Band, a fitting choice that allows him to continue showcasing his musical abilities during service.
In an official statement, Fantagio revealed, “Cha Eun-woo recently submitted his application to join the Army Military Band and has now received final acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration. He will enlist on July 28 and first complete basic training before beginning his service in the band.” This announcement, while expected by many, still struck a sentimental chord with fans who have followed his career from the early days. To ensure the safety and comfort of both Cha Eun-woo and his supporters, Fantagio emphasized that his enlistment will remain private. “There will be no public event or announcement of the time and location of his enlistment to avoid safety issues caused by overcrowding,” as per reports.
Fantagio also offered a heartfelt message to fans: “Please continue to support and encourage Cha Eun-woo warmly as he responsibly carries out his military duty and returns to you in good health.”
News of his enlistment quickly circulated on social media, prompting fans to flood platforms with messages of love and encouragement. One fan tweeted, “Nooo, I’ll miss your beautiful smile on screen,” while another wrote, “Stay safe and strong, we’ll be waiting for you.” Many commended his commitment to serving, with comments like, “He’s serving his country with the same passion he gives his art.” Though his absence will be felt deeply, fans remain hopeful and proud, eagerly counting the days until his return to the spotlight.