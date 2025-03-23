Get Korean glass skin with these Indian twists

Glass skin—the signature Korean beauty trend has captured global attention. This skincare trend focuses on a flawless, translucent, and intensely hydrated skin, that can be achieved by using various advanced skincare products, but there are India’s age-old beauty ingredients that offer natural alternatives.
Three natural ingredients that help you achieve Korean Glass Skin
Natural alternatives always stand out in a world of advance beauty products. Here are some Indian ingredients that not only enhance skin texture but also promote Korean glass skin.
Rice water is known for its skin-brightening properties, as it is rich in inositol, a compound that helps regulate melanin production, contributing to a more even skin tone. It also contains vitamin B, which plays a key role in boosting skin brightness and enhancing its natural glow. Regular use can gradually make the skin look clearer, promoting glass-like skin.
Turmeric supports a smoother complexion by preventing skin cells from sticking together, reducing the chances of clogged pores. Its natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties may also help curb the growth of bacteria that cause acne, making it a beneficial ingredient for clearer skin.
Aloe vera is a natural remedy for soft, radiant skin, packed with vitamins and antioxidants that provide both protection and nourishment. Known for its soothing properties, it calms irritation while deeply hydrating and reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier. Its lightweight gel texture makes it an excellent moisturiser, much like Korean essences, helping to maintain a fresh, dewy glow throughout the day.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)