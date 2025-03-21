Seven benefits of matcha that you can not ignore

Although an acquired taste, matcha, off late, is becoming a crowd favourite as an alternative to tea and coffee or even as an interesting flavour to the classic beverages, desserts, baked goodies and more. Made from powdered green tea, matcha has a flavour profile which is strongly umami followed by slight bitterness and sweetness. These three components make it a perfect ingredient to experiment with in modern day fusion food. But apart from adding flavours, this ingredient has several health advantages for which it can be consumed regularly. Below we explore some of them.
While matcha maybe an underrated ingredient, one can not ignore its usefulness. Here are some of the reasons why matcha proves to be an important health booster today.
Weight check
For anyone who wants to keep their weight under check, matcha helps in burning fat and is a popular choice for those who prefer to lose some weight. In fact, it is also consumed as a pre–workout drink so that it helps in burning calories.
High immunity
Consuming matcha, in any form, has boosted immunity in an individual. The Vitamin C component of this ingredient has particularly helped in strengthening immunity and protecting against any illness.
Fine hearts!
If you suffer from high cholesterol or health problems, Matcha may be the magic needed in your life. It helps in reducing cholesterol levels in the body and improving blood flow and circulation thereby making sure that you have a healthy heart.
Three skin problems — one solution
Suffering from bursts of acne, skin damage due to harsh sunlight or rapid skin ageing? The solution to all three problems would be the consumption of matcha in some form or the other. While it can be consumed with food, matcha powder can be mixed with kitchen ingredients to make a pack that can be directly applied on the skin to relieve you of acne problems, dark spots and sun tanning and much more.
Start the Zen mode
One of the components of Matcha is the L-theanine which is an amino acid. This component helps in making the mind relax, focused, reduce stress and remain calm under stressful situations. Moreover, it helps in balancing the caffeine content of Matcha which helps in providing the drinker or eater with an energy boost which, studies have shown, might be better than consumption of regular tea and coffee.
The M-detox
It is interesting to note that Matcha comes from whole tea leaves, which in turn means that the natural chlorophyll content of Matcha is more than regular green tea. This signifies that it is capable of effectively removing heavy metals and harmful toxins from the body and many other ingredients available.
Digestion Booster
Matcha contains a chemical called polyphenol which stimulates the creation of gastric juices in the body. This helps in more nutrients absorptions thereby leading to a better digestion process.