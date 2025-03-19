Why should you be adding amla to your summer food routine?

While amla or the Indian gooseberry is said to be a very important ingredient for a healthy diet all year round, its significance shoots up especially in the summers. From amla chutney to powder to even juice, no matter how sour it is, is believed to be a great source of nutrient in the body and is a natural way to keep you away from the doctor. Here’s a quick recap of why amla benefits you on scorching summer days with quick tips of consuming them in a healthy way.
Here are some of the ways the Indian gooseberry / amla can be consumed during summers
Drink it Up!
When summer arrives, you can constantly hear people advising to drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated. Amla is another ingredient that you can consume to keep up with the required hydration of the body. The high water content of this fruit helps in keeping the body hydrated. You can take amla and make fresh juice from it which can be consumed everyday to keep the body afloat in the summer months. To lessen its sourness you may add water or jaggery.
Cool the body
Amla’s cooling properties help in regulating the body temperature. It reduces heat in the body and balances the temperature within. You can grind it to make a fine powder which can be added to juices, water, and smoothies for consumption.
Glowing Skin and Beautiful hair
Amla contains collagen which is very good for the skin and hair. In fact, amla paste is often used to wash the hair to give it shine, volume and hydration. Amla paste can also be added to several home-made natural packs which are put as face masks or skin masks which helps in reducing wrinkles , pigmentation or tans. Its anti-inflammatory powers also help in soothing the skin of sun burns and rashes.
Fruity Detox
One of its biggest properties is to relieve the body from several toxins by flushing out heat, fat, impurities and more. Amla can be cut into small pieces and added to salads and other dishes which aids in the detox process.
Health Digest
Indigestion, gastric problems, acidity and more are common issues one faces during the humid and hot summer months. To relieve the body of such problems, you can use amla as a regular ingredient in your cooking and make curries or chutneys out of it. These maybe slightly sour, savoury or sweet as per your taste.
Check the weight!
For all the health conscious individuals out there, amla is the correct ingredient to help in maintaining weight. Its helps in regulating energy levels and prevents fatigue. Small pieces of amla mixed with rice gives it a very refreshing flavour, texture and taste. It is one of the best dishes you can have ona hot afternoon which helps you in cooling the body.