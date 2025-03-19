Why should you be adding amla to your summer food routine?

Drink it Up!

When summer arrives, you can constantly hear people advising to drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated. Amla is another ingredient that you can consume to keep up with the required hydration of the body. The high water content of this fruit helps in keeping the body hydrated. You can take amla and make fresh juice from it which can be consumed everyday to keep the body afloat in the summer months. To lessen its sourness you may add water or jaggery.

Cool the body

Amla’s cooling properties help in regulating the body temperature. It reduces heat in the body and balances the temperature within. You can grind it to make a fine powder which can be added to juices, water, and smoothies for consumption.