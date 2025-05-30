Rashmika Mandanna gets real about style and self-expression
It’s no surprise that Rashmika Mandanna continues to deliver unforgettable fashion moments. With a style that straddles the bold and the beautiful, the pan-India star has carved out a space for herself, effortlessly switching between sculpted red carpet gowns, breezy lehengas, and off-duty comfortwear. But amidst it all, there’s a constant—her love for pieces that feel personal, expressive, and unapologetically “her.”
From red carpets to custom Jibbitz, Rashmika Mandanna shares her love for fashion that feels unapologetically hers
In her latest campaign with Crocs, titled “Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World,” Rashmika brings that philosophy to life through customisable footwear and whimsical Jibbitz charms that celebrate individuality. In this candid conversation, she opens up about self-expression through fashion, her beauty rituals, staying grounded amid a packed film schedule, and what truly makes her feel at home in her own skin.
Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World is all about self-expression. What was it about this campaign that resonated with your personal style and philosophy?
What truly resonated with me was how personal and playful I could make it with my inputs. It was not your regular ‘ad film’—it all came to life through the Jibbitz I chose, in this whimsical, larger-than-life way. It felt like a little window into my world, which made it feel so authentically me. Even the product itself reflects my vibe—with my go-to colours like yellow and lavender showing up in the mix.
I’ve always believed that fashion should be fun, personal, and a reflection of who you are—and this campaign captured that effortlessly. It was such a natural fit for my style and philosophy.
How would you describe your personal style in three words?
Comfortable. Playful. Effortless. I think fashion should feel like a second skin—you shouldn’t have to try too hard. Whether it’s glam or just me in my Crocs and oversized tee, I want it to feel easy and me.
What does your current fitness routine look like, especially with a packed film schedule?
What does your current fitness routine look like, especially with a packed film schedule?
Fitness is more mental for me than just physical. Some days, it’s a full gym workout or a dance session. Other days, it’s a quiet walk or some stretching between scenes. With the kind of hectic schedules we have, I listen to my body and try to move in ways that feel good, even if it’s just 15 minutes.
Your skin always has that natural, radiant glow—what are some beauty rituals or skincare essentials you swear by?
I swear by hydrating from the inside out—lots of water, clean eating, and enough sleep (when I can get it!). Skincare-wise, sunscreen is non-negotiable. Also, taking makeup off properly after a long shoot is a ritual I never skip.
How has your relationship with beauty evolved over the years, especially being in the spotlight?
Oh, it’s changed so much! Early on, I felt pressure to always look perfect, but now I’ve realised that beauty isn’t about flawless skin or makeup—it’s about how you feel in your own skin. Today, I embrace my no-makeup days as much as my glam ones. Being kind to myself is part of that journey.
Do you have a go-to beauty look that instantly makes you feel confident?
Definitely dewy skin with a bit of tint on my lips and cheeks. It makes me feel fresh and alive! I love a look that still lets me shine through. And if I’m in the mood to amp it up, a bold berry lip is my go-to—it just changes the whole vibe instantly.
Between shoots, travel, and red carpet events, how do you take time to unwind and care for yourself mentally and physically?
I think self-care is something I’ve really had to learn with time. I love putting on a comfy hoodie, sliding into my Crocs and just spending time by myself—reading, journaling, or listening to music. Those small moments help me recharge and stay grounded.
From Pushpa to your upcoming releases, your filmography is incredibly diverse—what kind of roles or stories are you drawn to at this point in your career?
I’m at a stage where I want to explore characters that challenge me—women who are strong, complex, and real. I love scripts that stay with me long after I’ve read them. Whether it’s action, drama, or something completely out-of-the-box, I’m here to keep surprising myself and the audience.
Is there a dream role, director, or genre still on your wishlist?
So many! I’d love to do a full-blown action film where I get to do my own stunts, or maybe a heartfelt biopic. As for directors—I’d love to work with people like Zoya Akhtar or SS Rajamouli sir. That would be so much fun!
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin