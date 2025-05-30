Rashmika Mandanna gets real about style and self-expression

A

What truly resonated with me was how personal and playful I could make it with my inputs. It was not your regular ‘ad film’—it all came to life through the Jibbitz I chose, in this whimsical, larger-than-life way. It felt like a little window into my world, which made it feel so authentically me. Even the product itself reflects my vibe—with my go-to colours like yellow and lavender showing up in the mix.

I’ve always believed that fashion should be fun, personal, and a reflection of who you are—and this campaign captured that effortlessly. It was such a natural fit for my style and philosophy.