This new collection is inspired by the strength in the blooming of a flower

Just step outside and take a deep breath; you’ll notice nature everywhere, quietly weaving magic into everyday life. A rustling leaf, a flower in mid-bloom, the way sunlight filters through branches, each and everything carries a sense of poetry, if you’re willing to pause and listen. For those who create, nature is that gentle nudge, the muse that never asks for attention but always offers inspiration. It’s this very spirit that speaks to Hyderabad-based designer Sahithi Reddy. Through her label Seharre, she doesn’t just look at nature, she connects with it. In her latest collection, Peony, she captures its grace, resilience, and quiet strength.
Sahithi tells us, “Peonyis inspired by the strength in the blooming of a flower even after enduring the harshest seasons. We drew inspiration from the lushness and grace of peonies, symbolising renewal, beauty, and quiet strength.” The collection blossoms with nature’s vibrancy, each outfit serving as a canvas adorned with delicate embroidery, soft floral motifs, and contemporary Indian draping.
The designer’s vision celebrates femininity by telling stories through each outfit, narratives of strength and renewal, much like a butterfly’s transformation. Using soft, handwoven fabrics paired with delicate details and floral touches, the collection creates timeless pieces filled with emotion. Sahithi is known for blending traditional craftsmanship with fresh, moder n styles that appeal to a global audience.
Hyderabad is a vibrant fusion where rich heritage meets modern flair. “While the classics hold their charm,” says Sahithi, “there’s a new wave of young fashion lovers eager to experiment with contemporary Indian wear.” This shift embraces easy luxury, handcrafted artistry, and bold yet breathable silhouettes. The city’s evolving style celebrates authenticity and versatility— qualities that the latest drop perfectly embodies.
Delving into more details that shape Peony, the designer shares, “We chose fabrics like mulmul, chanderi, and handspun cotton, each carefully sourced from different corners of India.” The collection’s palette is a soft symphony of blush pinks, gentle peaches, and skyinspired bluestones, colours as light and refreshing as summer breeze.
The signature of Peony lies in its floral digital prints, accented by Maggam embroidery along the necklines, sleeves, and dupatta borders. According to Sahithi, it’s this delicate balance between print and hand-embellishment which brings a unique twist and vibrancy to the collection. When asked about the value of prints, the designer explains, “Floral prints bring life to any outfit. In Peony, they represent hope, growth, and elegance. Soft yet expressive, they add vibrancy without overshadowing the handwork. Timeless and beloved, florals add character, emotion, and a hint of romance to every silhouette.”
Peony features a variety of ensembles like flowy lehengas w i t h cape dupattas, pre-draped ruffle saris, and comfortable kaftan sets. Each design is versatile and distinct, ranging from festive and statement-making to subtle and minimal. “These outfits are perfect for pre-wedding events, brunches, festive gatherings, and family celebrations. The breezy fabrics and serene colours make them ideal for daytime wear, especially in tropical climates,” she adds.
Prices start from Rs 12,000.
Available at Sahithi Reddy Label, Banjara Hills.
Also available online.
