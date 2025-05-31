Kartik Aaryan's workout video: Fans in awe as his routine for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' goes viral

Kartik Aaryan is in beast mode and the world is watching. His trainer, Tridev Pandey's latest post from Europe, featuring Kartik in a powerful workout session, is going viral.

Kartik Aaryan in a gruelling workout session in Europe

But it is more than just fitness goals. It offers a glimpse into the discipline and drive that fuel his craft. Whether it was transforming for Freddy, achieving an athlete’s physique for Chandu Champion, or prepping emotionally for complex roles, Kartik’s process is built on quiet consistency and tireless dedication. Every performance the audience sees is backed by rigorous prep and total commitment.

A fitness video was posted by his trainer Tridev with the caption: "No weights, no dumbbells, no fancy equipment just resistance bands and heavy bags, and we still crushed the workout! You don't need a gym to get stronger just commitment and consistency like champion".