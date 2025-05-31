Millind Gaba and wife Pria Beniwal welcome twins

Gaba, known for hit tracks like “She Don’t Know,” “Saddi Dilli,” “Teri Yaari,” and “Kya Karu,” shared the joyful news with fans via Instagram on Friday.

He posted a photo that read, “Gaba ki story mein twist nahi, twins hain,” playfully hinting at the double surprise.

In the caption, Gaba expressed his gratitude and joy:

“Apne liya kabhi kuch nahi maanga, tujhse. Ab apne liya aur kya hi maang lunga. We are blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di.”

Pria Beniwal also re-shared the post on her account.

The couple, who dated for four years, tied the knot in April 2022.