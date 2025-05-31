Celebs

Millind Gaba and wife Pria Beniwal welcome twins

Gaba said that they have been blessed with two miracles
Gaba said that they have been blessed with two miracles
Pria Beniwal and Millind GabaInstagram
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Singer Millind Gaba and his wife, fashion blogger Pria Beniwal, have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed twins.

The couple welcomed twins

Gaba, known for hit tracks like “She Don’t Know,” “Saddi Dilli,” “Teri Yaari,” and “Kya Karu,” shared the joyful news with fans via Instagram on Friday.

He posted a photo that read, “Gaba ki story mein twist nahi, twins hain,” playfully hinting at the double surprise.

In the caption, Gaba expressed his gratitude and joy:
“Apne liya kabhi kuch nahi maanga, tujhse. Ab apne liya aur kya hi maang lunga. We are blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di.”
Pria Beniwal also re-shared the post on her account.

The couple, who dated for four years, tied the knot in April 2022.

Gaba said that they have been blessed with two miracles
The Traitors: Trailer, release date and premise
Millind Gaba
Pria Beniwal

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com