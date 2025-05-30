The Traitors: Trailer, release date and premise

The Traitors is set to premiere on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video

At its core, The Traitors is a gripping psychological reality competition. Players, known as "innocents," must work together to complete missions and grow a collective prize pot. But here’s the twist: a few of them are secretly selected as "traitors," whose job is to sabotage the group and eliminate others without getting caught.

As host Karan Johar says, "While the players walk in confident with strategies, everything changes the moment I pick the traitors. It's a game of masks, manipulation, and mind games and trust me, nobody is safe."

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, called the series “unlike anything India has seen before,” highlighting its bold storytelling and unpredictable format.

If you're craving something that blends reality TV with psychological warfare and edge-of-your-seat suspense, The Traitors should be on your watchlist.