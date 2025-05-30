TV

The Traitors: Trailer, release date and premise

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors's official trailer is out. What can we expect?
Full cast of the Traitors India revealed
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Prime Video has officially dropped the much-anticipated trailer for The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality format.

Hosted by none other than Karan Johar, the unscripted series premieres June 12, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 8 PM, exclusively on Prime Video.

The Traitors is set to premiere on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video

At its core, The Traitors is a gripping psychological reality competition. Players, known as "innocents," must work together to complete missions and grow a collective prize pot. But here’s the twist: a few of them are secretly selected as "traitors," whose job is to sabotage the group and eliminate others without getting caught.

As host Karan Johar says, "While the players walk in confident with strategies, everything changes the moment I pick the traitors. It's a game of masks, manipulation, and mind games and trust me, nobody is safe."

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, called the series “unlike anything India has seen before,” highlighting its bold storytelling and unpredictable format.

If you're craving something that blends reality TV with psychological warfare and edge-of-your-seat suspense, The Traitors should be on your watchlist.

Filmed against the grand backdrop of Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, this high-stakes reality drama is set to test the limits of trust, strategy, and deception as 20 well-known personalities go head-to-head in a battle of brains and betrayal.

Here’s the explosive cast of The Traitors Season 1:

  • Anshula Kapoor

  • Apoorva

  • Ashish Vidyarthi

  • Elnaaz Nourouzi

  • Harsh Gujral

  • Jannat Zubair

  • Janvi Gaur

  • Jasmine Bhasin

  • Karan Kundrra

  • Lakshmi Manchu

  • Maheep Kapoor

  • Mukesh Chhabra

  • Nikita Luther

  • Purav Jha

  • Raftaar

  • Raj Kundra

  • Sahil Salathia

  • Sudhanshu Pandey

  • Sufi Motiwala

  • Uorfi Javed

Full cast of the Traitors India revealed
Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget to reunite on Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’ after 11-year split
Karan Johar
Amazon Prime Video
The Traitors
Apoorva

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com