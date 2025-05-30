The Traitors: Trailer, release date and premise

Prime Video has officially dropped the much-anticipated trailer for The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality format.
Hosted by none other than Karan Johar, the unscripted series premieres June 12, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 8 PM, exclusively on Prime Video.
At its core, The Traitors is a gripping psychological reality competition. Players, known as "innocents," must work together to complete missions and grow a collective prize pot. But here’s the twist: a few of them are secretly selected as "traitors," whose job is to sabotage the group and eliminate others without getting caught.
As host Karan Johar says, "While the players walk in confident with strategies, everything changes the moment I pick the traitors. It's a game of masks, manipulation, and mind games and trust me, nobody is safe."
Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, called the series “unlike anything India has seen before,” highlighting its bold storytelling and unpredictable format.
If you're craving something that blends reality TV with psychological warfare and edge-of-your-seat suspense, The Traitors should be on your watchlist.
Filmed against the grand backdrop of Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, this high-stakes reality drama is set to test the limits of trust, strategy, and deception as 20 well-known personalities go head-to-head in a battle of brains and betrayal.
Here’s the explosive cast of The Traitors Season 1:
Anshula Kapoor
Apoorva
Ashish Vidyarthi
Elnaaz Nourouzi
Harsh Gujral
Jannat Zubair
Janvi Gaur
Jasmine Bhasin
Karan Kundrra
Lakshmi Manchu
Maheep Kapoor
Mukesh Chhabra
Nikita Luther
Purav Jha
Raftaar
Raj Kundra
Sahil Salathia
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sufi Motiwala
Uorfi Javed