Rihanna faces heartbreak as her father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70

Ronald Fenty, father of global superstar and Barbados’ National Hero Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, has passed away at the age of 70. According to reports, Fenty died early Saturday morning in Los Angeles after a short illness. Sources close to the family told the Barbados-based radio station that relatives have gathered in California to grieve his loss. At this time, an official cause of death has not been made public.
Rihanna, who is currently expecting her third child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, has not released a public statement on her father’s passing. Page Six, a U.S. entertainment outlet, also confirmed the news, stating that Rihanna’s representative did not respond to a request for comment.
Ronald Fenty is a native of Barbados and was a visible figure during Rihanna’s early years in the spotlight. Born and raised in the Caribbean nation, he had a diverse heritage that included Barbadian, African, Irish, English, and Scottish roots. He previously worked as a warehouse supervisor and played a notable role in his daughter’s formative years.
Ronald shared three children—Robyn (Rihanna), Rorrey, and Rajad with his former wife Monica Braithwaite, an accountant of Afro-Guyanese descent. He also had three other children—Kandy, Samantha, and Jamie from earlier relationships. Rihanna has previously opened up about the complicated dynamics within her family, including her father’s struggles with addiction during her youth. Despite those challenges, she made efforts in later years to reconcile and rebuild their relationship.
The Fenty siblings have maintained a strong family bond over the years. Rorrey and Rajad have often supported Rihanna’s personal and professional life, occasionally appearing with her at public events and on social media. News of Ronald Fenty’s death has resonated deeply in Barbados, where the Fenty family is well-known and widely respected. The announcement has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from the local community and beyond.
As the family grieves, many in Rihanna’s homeland are reflecting on Ronald Fenty’s life and legacy, and offering their support to the singer and her loved ones during this difficult time.