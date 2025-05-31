Rihanna faces heartbreak as her father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70

Ronald Fenty, father of global superstar and Barbados’ National Hero Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, has passed away at the age of 70. According to reports, Fenty died early Saturday morning in Los Angeles after a short illness. Sources close to the family told the Barbados-based radio station that relatives have gathered in California to grieve his loss. At this time, an official cause of death has not been made public.

Rihanna, who is currently expecting her third child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, has not released a public statement on her father’s passing. Page Six, a U.S. entertainment outlet, also confirmed the news, stating that Rihanna’s representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Who was Ronald Fenty?