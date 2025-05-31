Taylor Swift regains full ownership of her first six albums after buying back master recordings

The win has been a long time coming. In 2019, Swift’s former label, Big Machine, sold her master to music executive Scooter Braun without offering her the chance to buy them. For Swift, it wasn’t just a business deal — it was personal. She called it her ‘worst case scenario’ and revealed she would’ve had to ‘earn’ her albums back one by one with new releases.

Not one to back down, Swift found a powerful workaround: rerecord the albums herself. Between 2021 and 2023, she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — complete with never-heard-before “From the Vault” tracks that fans devoured.

Her rerecordings weren’t just chart toppers — they became a movement. Swifties streamed the new versions in solidarity, helping Taylor dilute the value of the originals while asserting creative control.

Now, after years of contracts, clues and coded Easter eggs, Swift owns everything — with no strings attached. She thanked Shamrock Capital for treating her catalogue as more than just an asset. ‘They saw it for what it was to me: my memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams.’