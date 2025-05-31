Valmik Thapar passes away: Looking back at the conservationist’s life and legacy

Renowned conservationist Valmik Thapar passed away peacefully at his New Delhi residence early on May 31. He was 73. A cremation ceremony will be held at 3:30 PM today at the Lodhi Electric Crematorium.
For nearly five decades, Valmik Thapar was a towering figure in India's wildlife conservation scene, especially celebrated for his unwavering commitment to protecting the Bengal tiger. His journey kicked off in 1976 in Ranthambhore, where he learned the ropes under the guidance of Fateh Singh Rathore, dedicating himself to studying and safeguarding tigers in their natural habitat.
But Valmik Thapar's impact went far beyond just fieldwork. He penned 14 books and created acclaimed documentaries for major platforms, shining a spotlight on India's incredible biodiversity. In 1988, he established the Ranthambhore Foundation, with a mission to blend conservation efforts with the development of local communities.
His advocacy also made waves in government circles. Appointed to the Tiger Task Force in 2005, Valmik Thapar was known for his straightforward critiques of conservation policies, pushing for strategies grounded in science rather than bureaucratic red tape.
Born into a family rich in India's intellectual and cultural heritage, his father, Romesh Thapar, was a prominent journalist, and his aunt, Romila Thapar, a respected historian. Valmik Thapar carved out his own path as a passionate environmentalist. He leaves behind his wife, theatre personality Sanjana Kapoor, and their son, Hamir.
Valmik Thapar's legacy is firmly etched in India's conservation history, inspiring countless individuals to take up the mantle of wildlife protection. His life's work is a powerful reminder of how one person's dedication can make a significant difference in preserving our natural world.