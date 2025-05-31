Valmik Thapar passes away: Looking back at the conservationist’s life and legacy

For nearly five decades, Valmik Thapar was a towering figure in India's wildlife conservation scene, especially celebrated for his unwavering commitment to protecting the Bengal tiger. His journey kicked off in 1976 in Ranthambhore, where he learned the ropes under the guidance of Fateh Singh Rathore, dedicating himself to studying and safeguarding tigers in their natural habitat.

But Valmik Thapar's impact went far beyond just fieldwork. He penned 14 books and created acclaimed documentaries for major platforms, shining a spotlight on India's incredible biodiversity. In 1988, he established the Ranthambhore Foundation, with a mission to blend conservation efforts with the development of local communities.