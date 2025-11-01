Julia Fox faces backlash for bloody Jackie Kennedy costume

At a Halloween party in New York, Julia Fox turned up dressed as Jackie Kennedy. Not her White House version, but the Dallas, 1963 version. Pink Chanel-style suit, pillbox hat, and — because subtlety is dead — red blood stains across the fabric, meant to mimic the blood of her assassinated husband.

Cue the internet collectively gagging, and not in the “slay queen” way.

Does Julia Fox’s Jackie Kennedy Halloween look cross the line?

Jackie Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg called it “disgusting, desperate and dangerous.” He’s not wrong about the desperation part. Dressing up as a woman mid-trauma for party optics is less statement on femininity and more performance art gone tone-deaf. Julia, ever the philosopher of shock, claimed it was about “power, trauma, and resistance.” Sure, and my grocery list is about existential dread.