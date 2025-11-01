Offset’s No Sweat takes aim at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Offset is back in his feelings, and unfortunately for him, the beat dropped harder than his sense of self-control. In his new track No Sweat, off the Halloween surprise album Haunted by Fame, the Migos alum takes what can only be described as a lyrical side-eye at his ex, Cardi B, and her new man, NFL star Stefon Diggs.
You know it’s messy when you can practically hear the subtweet in the 808s.
“How the f--- you leave Jordan for Rodman?”
“How you married and still givin’ birth?”
Offset’s saying he’s the GOAT, and Cardi traded him in for a flashy rebound who dyes his hair and doesn’t pass the ball. Cute line, sure — but it reeks of a man scrolling through his ex’s Instagram at 2 a.m. pretending he’s 'so over it'.
Let’s not forget that Cardi’s been living her best soft-life era with Steffon Diggs, reportedly expecting his child while her divorce papers with Offset are still warm from the printer. That alone could’ve inspired a power ballad, but instead, we got a diss track with the emotional maturity of a late-night drunk text.
To his credit, Offset knows how to stir a pot. Hip-hop beefs are part of the culture and he’s never shied from turning heartbreak into a hook. But when your ex is unbothered, radiant, and posting bump pics while you’re dropping bitter bars about her happiness, it starts looking less like artistry and more like insecurity with a beat.
Cardi hasn’t responded (because she doesn’t need to — that’s what silence and success are for). But if she ever does, expect it to be a TikTok caption, not a verse. She’s too busy building empires while Offset’s still busy writing elegies for the one that got away. If this track proves anything, it’s that Offset might've been haunted by fame, sure, but he’s also haunted by the ghost of Cardi B’s independence.
