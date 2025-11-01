Offset’s No Sweat takes aim at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Offset is back in his feelings, and unfortunately for him, the beat dropped harder than his sense of self-control. In his new track No Sweat, off the Halloween surprise album Haunted by Fame, the Migos alum takes what can only be described as a lyrical side-eye at his ex, Cardi B, and her new man, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Offset's new drop No Sweat, shades Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

You know it’s messy when you can practically hear the subtweet in the 808s.

“How the f--- you leave Jordan for Rodman?”

“How you married and still givin’ birth?”

Offset’s saying he’s the GOAT, and Cardi traded him in for a flashy rebound who dyes his hair and doesn’t pass the ball. Cute line, sure — but it reeks of a man scrolling through his ex’s Instagram at 2 a.m. pretending he’s 'so over it'.