Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo make their friendship permanent with matching tattoos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took their friendship beyond the movie set while shooting for Wicked. Now, as the sequel, Wicked: For Good is all set to drop later this month, the two have taken their friendship forward.
Ariana Grande shared a post on Instagram and one picture revealed that the two actors have got matching tattoos, which say "FOR GOOD", in honour of their upcoming movie. Ariana captioned the post, "Happy wicked month @wickedmovie ♡ 20 days".
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo got matching tattoos on the palms of their hand, right before the sequel of the Wicked movie that released last year.
Ariana Grande plays Galinda and Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in both the Wicked movies. The movies centre around the relationship between the two witches and fans and critics have also noticed the beautiful friendship that blossomed between the two actors.
Jon M. Chu, director of the two movies had opened about their "beautiful friendship" during an interview with a popular media outlet. He had said, "These two are the two biggest voices in the world, maybe in our lifetime. They could have hated each other. There could have been insane divaship, but they always put Wicked bigger than themselves, and I think that's a great sign of a great artist that they could immerse themselves in Elphaba and Galinda and they could find themselves within these characters".
The director further continued, "And I think it only makes Elphaba and Galinda bigger than life, and we get to know them more intimately than ever. I think that's why it feels culturally relevant because of what they're bringing to these characters. It made my job a lot easier".
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have also always opened up about the deep love and the sincere admiration they hold for each other on numerous ocassions.
"I hope we learned a lot from each other, but I learned so much as a person from her," Ariana Grande said about Cynthia Erivo during a podcast appearance in June 2024.
Cynthia Erivo did not hold back praise either when she talked about her co-star during an event in April. The actor said. "There's a wonderful synergy when you're working with a person who gets it, and they can look in your eyes and know exactly what you need, when you need it, without you having to say it".
The leading actors, who clearly share deep respect and love for each other, made this special relationship permanent with their matching inks!