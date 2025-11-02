Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo make their friendship permanent with matching tattoos

Ariana Grande plays Galinda and Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in both the Wicked movies. The movies centre around the relationship between the two witches and fans and critics have also noticed the beautiful friendship that blossomed between the two actors.

Jon M. Chu, director of the two movies had opened about their "beautiful friendship" during an interview with a popular media outlet. He had said, "These two are the two biggest voices in the world, maybe in our lifetime. They could have hated each other. There could have been insane divaship, but they always put Wicked bigger than themselves, and I think that's a great sign of a great artist that they could immerse themselves in Elphaba and Galinda and they could find themselves within these characters".

The director further continued, "And I think it only makes Elphaba and Galinda bigger than life, and we get to know them more intimately than ever. I think that's why it feels culturally relevant because of what they're bringing to these characters. It made my job a lot easier".