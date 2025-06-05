‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer drops; Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo face magical fallout

The trailer for Wicked: For Good has officially dropped, and it’s casting a captivating spell across the internet. This eagerly awaited sequel to 2024’s blockbuster Wicked continues the origin story of Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the infamous Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo), as they navigate the fallout from their diverging paths in the land of Oz.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is the second part of a two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which itself draws inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel. The trailer kicks off with breathtaking views of Oz, the iconic yellow brick road, and a rising wave of unrest. Glinda, now a prominent figure under the Wizard’s influence, warns, “Elphaba, they’re coming for you.”
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba is shown on the run, fierce and resolute as chaos unfolds around her. With fiery torches, flying monkeys, and a mysterious glimpse of Dorothy for the first time, the trailer hints at a darker, more politically charged narrative. It wraps up with Elphaba’s daring proclamation: “I’m off to see the wizard,” just before she soars off on her broom.
The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. The screenplay is penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, with Marc Platt and David Stone producing.
Director Chu shared his thoughts on splitting the film into two parts in an interview, saying, “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material.”
Set to hit theatres on November 21, Wicked: For Good builds on the incredible success of its predecessor, which raked in USD 755 million worldwide and snagged two Oscars. This sequel promises new songs and heightened emotional stakes, aiming to conclude the saga of Oz’s misunderstood witches with both grandeur and heart.