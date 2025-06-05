‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer drops; Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo face magical fallout

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is the second part of a two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which itself draws inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel. The trailer kicks off with breathtaking views of Oz, the iconic yellow brick road, and a rising wave of unrest. Glinda, now a prominent figure under the Wizard’s influence, warns, “Elphaba, they’re coming for you.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba is shown on the run, fierce and resolute as chaos unfolds around her. With fiery torches, flying monkeys, and a mysterious glimpse of Dorothy for the first time, the trailer hints at a darker, more politically charged narrative. It wraps up with Elphaba’s daring proclamation: “I’m off to see the wizard,” just before she soars off on her broom.