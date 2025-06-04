Here’s what we know about the conclusion of Downton Abbey’s final film

The beloved Downton Abbey franchise is set to conclude this year, and fans have just been treated to the first official teaser for its cinematic swan song. Titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the trailer opens with a poignant title card that simply reads: “It’s time to say goodbye”—a clear sign that this marks the end of the Crawley family saga. The teaser includes a touching visual of Hugh Bonneville’s Earl of Grantham gently resting his hand on the facade of the iconic Downton estate, evoking a sense of finality.
While the teaser keeps most of the storyline tightly under wraps, it offers glimpses into the film’s mood and setting. Viewers are given flashes of Dominic West’s Guy Dexter in London’s West End and Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary dressed in an exquisite period gown. A heartfelt nod to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed the Dowager Countess, also features via a framed photograph on a manor wall—honoring her legacy in the series.
The promotional poster released earlier shows Lady Mary in the same crimson gown seen in the trailer, suggesting she will play a pivotal role in this final chapter. Returning to reprise their roles alongside Dockery and Bonneville are familiar faces including Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, and Lesley Nicol.
Joining the ensemble cast are new additions such as Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan. Giamatti, who previously appeared in the television series, teased in an interview that his character has a “very important” role in shaping the story’s conclusion. “I do something that makes a big difference to how everything ends,” he hinted, though he remained tight-lipped about the details.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will premiere in UK cinemas on September 12, 2025. Until then, fans can revisit all the previous seasons on ITVX.