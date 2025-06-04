Here’s what we know about the conclusion of Downton Abbey’s final film

While the teaser keeps most of the storyline tightly under wraps, it offers glimpses into the film’s mood and setting. Viewers are given flashes of Dominic West’s Guy Dexter in London’s West End and Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary dressed in an exquisite period gown. A heartfelt nod to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed the Dowager Countess, also features via a framed photograph on a manor wall—honoring her legacy in the series.

The promotional poster released earlier shows Lady Mary in the same crimson gown seen in the trailer, suggesting she will play a pivotal role in this final chapter. Returning to reprise their roles alongside Dockery and Bonneville are familiar faces including Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, and Lesley Nicol.

Who are joining the cast of Downtown Abbey?