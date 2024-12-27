'Downton Abbey: A New Era' sequel to honour Maggie Smith with special tribute

Gareth Neame weighed in on this news. As reported by the media outlet, Gareth told a broadcast TV channel, while promoting Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, "The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway. The loss of the Dowager — it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch. But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful."

Maggie Smith passed away earlier this year in September, aged 89. Her colleagues from across the film industry paid tributes to her through social media. Fans even took the streets to raise wands as a mark of respect (a fictional tradition from the Harry Potter film series brought to life). Maggie has won numerous prestigious awards across her lifetime including Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and much more.