Kevin Durant says a woman staying past 4 pm at his home is "next level"

The Houston Rockers player said that living together with someone is a "big commitment". "Like, really combining your life with somebody on the day-to-day is crazy. Especially when you lived your whole life by yourself and then now you're living with somebody", Kevin Durant explained.

The player clarified that while he had lived with a woman before and had a good time, they had to separate.

Kevin Durant went on to talk about how often should a woman meet a man while they are dating. "...come over once or twice a week and maybe leave something, but go home in the morning. It's almost like checkout. After breakfast, you gotta dip", the player said.

Explaining his stance, Kevin Durant went on to add, "'Cause it's like now get too comfortable. Like, we're not there yet, but once we get there though you can stay past 2, until at least 4". For him, 4 pm is the curfew and anything beyond that is "next level".

"If you stay and you do your thing and you make sure my shit is right, then you get to stay longer", Kevin clarified.