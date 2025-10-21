Kevin Durant scores highest career earning after Houston Rockets contract extension

American Basketball player, Kevin Durant who is a Houston Rockets star has renewed his contract for two years, worth $90 million, according to Kevin's business partner and Boardroom CEO, Rich Kleiman.

With this contract extension, Kevin Durant is now the player with highest career earnings in NBA history at $598.2 million. This data is based on all of Kevin's current and future salaries.

Kevin Durant sets record with contract extension

Kevin Durant signed a two year contract extension with Houston Rockets, becoming the player with the most career earnings in entire NBA history. This record was previously held by legendary LeBron James whose career earnings were valued at $583.9 million.

In this current season, the 37 year old basketball player will earn $54.7 million. The Houston Rockets made the announcement about Kevin's contract extension on Sunday.