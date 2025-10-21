Kevin Durant scores highest career earning after Houston Rockets contract extension

American Basketball player, Kevin Durant who is a Houston Rockets star has renewed his contract for two years, worth $90 million, according to Kevin's business partner and Boardroom CEO, Rich Kleiman.
With this contract extension, Kevin Durant is now the player with highest career earnings in NBA history at $598.2 million. This data is based on all of Kevin's current and future salaries.
Kevin Durant signed a two year contract extension with Houston Rockets, becoming the player with the most career earnings in entire NBA history. This record was previously held by legendary LeBron James whose career earnings were valued at $583.9 million.
In this current season, the 37 year old basketball player will earn $54.7 million. The Houston Rockets made the announcement about Kevin's contract extension on Sunday.
Back in July, 2025, Houston Rockets had first signed Kevin Durant, sending fans into a frenzy. One of the biggest signings in NBA, Kevin signed a seven-team deal, setting another history. His addition to the Houston Rockets has been positive and Houston Rockets are able to have a chance at the NBA title.
On an individual level, Kevin Durant shot 49.7% on jumpers, which was an NBA best. Also a player with the best shooting percentage on off-the-dribble jumpers at 50.9%, he shot a 53.1% on midrange shots in the previous season.
Kevin Durant shone bright in the previous season, as part of the Phoenix Sun. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games with his former team.
When it comes to NBA career points, Kevin Durant ranks eighth. As a star player, he can help the Houston Rockets lift the title at the end of the season. With more time in his hand with the team, the player is expected to make a lasting game not just at Houston but in NBA history.