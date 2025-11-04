Khloe Kardashian says ‘Happy birthday my sweet angel’ as Kendall Jenner turns 30

American socialite and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian penned an elongated note for her ‘baby sister, and her forever girl’, Kendall Jenner, as she turned 30 on Monday.

Kendall Jenner turns 30; Khloe pens heartfelt note

The Kardashians star shared some fun photos from Kendall’s birthday celebration on the beach.

Pouring her heart out on her little sister hitting the milestone birthday, Khloé wrote, “I can’t believe you’re thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before. (sic).”

Revealing what she admires the most about Kendall, she penned, “Something I’ve always admired and respected about you is how deeply and unapologetically you live in your truth. In a world where so many try to fit in or please others, you’ve always just been yourself. Effortlessly, courageously, authentically YOU.”

“You do what makes your heart happy, and yet you still move through life with the most selfless, giving spirit. That balance; living for your soul while still thinking of others, is something so rare, and it’s what makes you truly extraordinary,” Khloé added.