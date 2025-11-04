Mulled wine: but enjoy it without alcohol

Come winter and mulled wine is one of the most un-missable items to cherish during the season. While the traditional mulled wine does contain alcohol and wine along with Christmas flavours like mixed spices and orange, there is also an option of making non-alcoholic mulled wine at home, for all your relaxing evenings or house –parties.
Keep all the flavours intact and yet subtract the booze from your mulled wine. Popularly known as mulled juice, here’s how you can make it.
Ingredients:
· Red grape juice – 1 litre
· Apple juice – 250 ml
· Orange – 1 sliced
· Lemon – ½ , sliced
· Cinnamon sticks – 2 nos
· Cloves – 5-8 nos
· Star anise – 1-2 nos
· Honey or maple syrup – 1 -2 tbsps
· Fresh ginger – 3-4 slices
· Cranberries – 1 handful
Method:
· Pour grape and apple juices in a pan.
· Throw in the spices, citrus slices and ginger.
· Heat over low to medium flame but don’t let it reach boiling temperature.
· Reduce the heat to low and gentle simmer for 15-20 minutes.
· Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
· Strain the mixture.
· Pour into glasses and serve hot.
· Add orange slice or cinnamon stick for garnish.
How to flavour?
You can add in different flavours to your mulled wine /mulled juice by exchanging apple juice with cranberry or pomegranate juice. You can also add some citrus zest to the mixture while it is heating to strengthen the citrus flavour. Moreover, you can get tea infusions as well to make it stand out.
Store it right!
If you don’t want to consume the mulled wine immediately, then pour it into a heat- resistant jug. Let it reach room temperature and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Whenever you want to consume it, reheat it, but don’t boil it.