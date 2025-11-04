Mulled wine: but enjoy it without alcohol

How to flavour?

You can add in different flavours to your mulled wine /mulled juice by exchanging apple juice with cranberry or pomegranate juice. You can also add some citrus zest to the mixture while it is heating to strengthen the citrus flavour. Moreover, you can get tea infusions as well to make it stand out.

Store it right!

If you don’t want to consume the mulled wine immediately, then pour it into a heat- resistant jug. Let it reach room temperature and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Whenever you want to consume it, reheat it, but don’t boil it.