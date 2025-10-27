Winter 2025: Bookmark these 3 spiced cookies for your teatime snack

Bored of eating the same store bought cookies? Want to add a little touch of your spiced personality in them? Here’s how you can bake three winter spiced cookies, with basic ingredients found in your kitchen and no fuss at all. Bake them in batches and see them flying off the counters. These are also the perfect winter gifts for all your friends and relatives.
Looking for something healthy, nutritious, easy –to-make and tasty? Then go for these varieties of spiced cookies.
Apple and oats spiced cookies
This would almost make you feel that you are consuming apples in their cookie form. You would need 1.5 cups of rolled oats; 1 cup flour; 1 tsp cinnamon and vanilla; ¼ tsps nutmeg, cloves, salt; ½ tsp baking soda; ½ cup butter and brown sugar; ¼ cups white sugar; 1 egg and 1 cup dried, peeled and diced apple. All you need to do is turn butter and sugars into cream consistency and beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir the dry ingredients in the wet ingredients and add in the apple slices. Bake the mixture for 10-12 minutes or until golden –brown at 175 degree centigrade. If you want, you can add raisins or chopped nuts on top for more texture.
Chai spiced cookies/shortbread
Try eating your chai instead of drinking it for once! With a smooth and buttery finish, these chai infused spiced cookies are a must have this cosy winter season. Take 2 cups flour; 1 cup butter; ½ cup powdered sugar; ½ tsp cinnamon, cardamom and ginger; 1 tsp vanilla and ¼ tsp cloves and nutmeg. Whip butter and sugar till they arrive at a cream-like consistency. Add in the vanilla and spices. Add the flour to this mixture till a dough is formed. Roll out the dough and cut out shapes with the help of a cookie cutter or otherwise. Bake it for 12-15 minutes 160 degree centigrade and your spiced chai cookie/ shortbread is ready.
Ginger cookies on the shelves!
If its winter, it’s the time to be surrounded by ginger flavours and why should it not be on your cookies list? Take 2 and ¼ cups flour; 1 cup brown sugar; ¼ cup molasses; ¾ cups softened butter; 2 tsp ground ginger; 1 tsp cinnamon and baking soda; ½ tsp cloves; ¼ tsp nutmeg and salt; 1 egg; and sugar. Beat butter and sugar till it reaches a cream like consistency and add in the egg and molasses. Mix the dry ingredients and spices separately and then add it to the wet ingredients to combine till it forms a dough. Roll the dough and cut out cookies in various shapes. Bake them for 10-12 minutes at 175 degree centigrade. Once it cools down it will become sift and chewy.