Winter 2025: Bookmark these 3 spiced cookies for your teatime snack

Looking for something healthy, nutritious, easy –to-make and tasty? Then go for these varieties of spiced cookies.

Apple and oats spiced cookies

This would almost make you feel that you are consuming apples in their cookie form. You would need 1.5 cups of rolled oats; 1 cup flour; 1 tsp cinnamon and vanilla; ¼ tsps nutmeg, cloves, salt; ½ tsp baking soda; ½ cup butter and brown sugar; ¼ cups white sugar; 1 egg and 1 cup dried, peeled and diced apple. All you need to do is turn butter and sugars into cream consistency and beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir the dry ingredients in the wet ingredients and add in the apple slices. Bake the mixture for 10-12 minutes or until golden –brown at 175 degree centigrade. If you want, you can add raisins or chopped nuts on top for more texture.