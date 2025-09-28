Would you try your hands in making apple milk this weekend?

Tired of pouring the same old milk in your recipes, desserts or cornflakes? Adding honey or maple syrup and of course the classic sugar to your regular milk isn’t exciting anymore? Then check out the naturally sweetened apple milk. A unique infusion of fruity apples with milk, this concoction will soon turn your new favourite way of consuming milk.
Apple milk was initially popularised in Japan and Korea and later spread to different parts of Asia. What was earlier sold as a bottled or packaged beverage can now be easily made with just a few ingredients at your home kitchen and saved for use over two to three days. What more, your friends, family and children will get the taste of something new and refreshingly delicious. Apple milk can be consumed just like regular milk, albeit not every day. It can be used as the base for cornflakes and cereals. It can also be used for garnishing desserts like cake slices and baked goodies.
Make apple milk at home
Making apple milk at home isn’t very difficult. All you would need are the following ingredients.
· Apple – 1, peeled
· Cold Milk – 1 cup
· Honey or sugar – 1 tbsp (optional)
· Cinnamon or vanilla extract – a few drops (optional)
· Ice cubes (optional)
The method is equally simple and requires very less time.
· Take fresh apples. Peel and core them.
· Cut them to small pieces
· Put chopped apples, milk and any optional ingredients for flavouring in your blender
· Blend it for 30 seconds to 1 minute
· Consume immediately after or store in glass bottles to be consumed fresh within the next 2-3 days.
There is also another version of consuming apple milk where it is consumed warm. All you have to do is instead of adding the ingredients into the blender; put them on to a sauce pan with the milk warm, not boiling. You can take it down, strain it and enjoy as a warm drink on cold winter or monsoon days.
