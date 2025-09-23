Give a fruity twist to this classic recipe with watermelon salsa

You have tasted the tangy and spicy tomato salsa, haven’t you? Now it’s time to switch the game with a sweet and tangy replacement which is a fresh take on this age-old classic dish. While tomato salsa has become a household name and is available almost in every supermarket, did you know about the watermelon salsa?
While these may not be readily available in the market so often, but they can be made at home very easily and preserved for a few days. You can enjoy this fruity fun as a toast topper or as a dip with your binge watching snack or simply layer it inside a sandwich for a quick bite. And making it is also quite easy.
Watermelon salsa is actually quite easy to make and all ingredients needed are usually found at home or maybe in your nearest shops.
Ingredients:
· 2 cups diced watermelon with seeds removed
· ½ cup diced and peeled cucumber
· ¼ cup finely chopped onion
· 1 small jalapeno (according to taste)
· ¼ cup fresh cilantro chopped
· Juice of 1 lime
· Salt to taste
· Lime zest (optional)
· ½ diced red bell-pepper (optional)
· ½ avocado (optional)
Method:
· Keep everything prepped as required, diced, juiced, grated and chopped.
· Take a bowl and add in all the ingredients.
· Add lemon juice and salt, according to taste
· Toss everything together so that all ingredients are well seasoned. But be careful to not crush any especially watermelons in the process.
· Let the mixture sit for a while. Keep it on the kitchen counter covered with a muslin cloth or chill it in the fridge for 15-30 minutes.
· Take out the seasoned mixture and blend it well.
· Serve chilled and fresh.
Watermelon Salsa is that perfect side which doubles up as a dip and can be devoured in many ways. You can use it as a dip. Put a generous layer on top of sourdough and garnish it with feta cheese and see it vanish from the plates in no time. They can be served with tortilla or regular chips. You can also use them as toppings for fish or meat roasts.
