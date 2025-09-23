Recipes

3 avocado dips that can instantly elevate your anytime snack

Have it creamy, spicy or a desi-gourmet, here are three avocado dips that you must try
3 avocado dips that can instantly elevate your anytime snack
Avocado dipPexels
The festivities have started and snacking or bingeing is an essential part of it. Incorporate a new twist to your old snacks by introducing these three healthy but tasty avocado dips.

Creamy Avocado Yogurt Dip
For all your anytime-snacking, try this light, zesty and protein packed dip.

Ingredients:

·         ½ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

·         2 ripe avocados, peeled and seeded

·         1 clove garlic, minced

·         3 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

·         1 tbsp finely chopped, seeded jalapeño

·         2 tbsp fresh lime juice

·         ¼ tsp ground cumin

·         Salt and black pepper to taste

·         Pita chips, tortilla chips, or veggies for serving

Method:

·         In a blender or food processor, combine yogurt, avocados, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, and cumin.

·         Blend until smooth.

·         Season with salt and pepper.

·         Scoop into a bowl and serve with chips or veggies.

Spicy Avocado-Mint Chutney
Here’s your healthy chutney for all your tea-time snacks.

Ingredients:

·         1 ripe avocado

·         ½ cup fresh mint leaves

·         ¼ cup coriander leaves

·         1 green chili (adjust to taste)

·         Juice of 1 lemon

·         1 garlic clove

·         Salt to taste

·         ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

·         1 tbsp water (if needed)

Method:

·         Scoop the avocado into a blender with all the other ingredients.

·         Blend until smooth.

·         Add water to adjust consistency if required.

·         Chill before serving.

Desi Avocado Guacamole
Check out the desi – spicy version of the gourmet guacamole.

Ingredients:

·         2 ripe avocados

·         1 small onion, finely chopped

·         1 tomato, deseeded and chopped

·         1 green chili, finely chopped

·         2 tbsp chopped coriander

·         Juice of 1 lemon

·         Salt to taste

·         ½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Method:

·         Mash the avocados in a bowl until smooth yet chunky.

·         Mix in the rest of the ingredients and gently stir to combine.

·         Optional: Top with pomegranate seeds for a pop of colour and sweetness.

·         Serve fresh.

The recipes were contributed by The World Avocado Organisation (WAO)

