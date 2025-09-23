-3 avocado dips that can instantly elevate your anytime snack

Desi Guacamole

Check out the desi – spicy version of the gourmet guacamole.

Ingredients:

· 2 ripe avocados

· 1 small onion, finely chopped

· 1 tomato, deseeded and chopped

· 1 green chili, finely chopped

· 2 tbsp chopped coriander

· Juice of 1 lemon

· Salt to taste

· ½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Method:

· Mash the avocados in a bowl until smooth yet chunky.

· Mix in the rest of the ingredients and gently stir to combine.

· Optional: Top with pomegranate seeds for a pop of colour and sweetness.

· Serve fresh.

The recipes were contributed by The World Avocado Organisation (WAO)