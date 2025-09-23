-3 avocado dips that can instantly elevate your anytime snack

The festivities have started and snacking or bingeing is an essential part of it. Incorporate a new twist to your old snacks by introducing these three healthy but tasty avocado dips.
Creamy Avocado Yogurt Dip
For all your anytime-snacking, try this light, zesty and protein packed dip.
Ingredients:
· ½ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
· 2 ripe avocados, peeled and seeded
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 3 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
· 1 tbsp finely chopped, seeded jalapeño
· 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
· ¼ tsp ground cumin
· Salt and black pepper to taste
· Pita chips, tortilla chips, or veggies for serving
Method:
· In a blender or food processor, combine yogurt, avocados, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, and cumin.
· Blend until smooth.
· Season with salt and pepper.
· Scoop into a bowl and serve with chips or veggies.
Spicy Avocado-Mint Chutney
Here’s your healthy chutney for all your tea-time snacks.
Ingredients:
· 1 ripe avocado
· ½ cup fresh mint leaves
· ¼ cup coriander leaves
· 1 green chili (adjust to taste)
· Juice of 1 lemon
· 1 garlic clove
· Salt to taste
· ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder
· 1 tbsp water (if needed)
Method:
· Scoop the avocado into a blender with all the other ingredients.
· Blend until smooth.
· Add water to adjust consistency if required.
· Chill before serving.
Desi Guacamole
Check out the desi – spicy version of the gourmet guacamole.
Ingredients:
· 2 ripe avocados
· 1 small onion, finely chopped
· 1 tomato, deseeded and chopped
· 1 green chili, finely chopped
· 2 tbsp chopped coriander
· Juice of 1 lemon
· Salt to taste
· ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
Method:
· Mash the avocados in a bowl until smooth yet chunky.
· Mix in the rest of the ingredients and gently stir to combine.
· Optional: Top with pomegranate seeds for a pop of colour and sweetness.
· Serve fresh.
The recipes were contributed by The World Avocado Organisation (WAO)