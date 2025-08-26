Recipes

Give a nutty twist to your regular pasta with the Pecan Pesto Penne

Here’s how you can make yourself a delicious plate of pasta full of nutty flavours
How to make Pecan Pesto Penne at home?
Pecan Pesto Penne
Tired of having the same variations of pasta? Give a nutty twist to your regular pasta with this simple recipe of Pecan Pesto Penne, which you can make at home. Get your lunch , bento or comfort meal sorted with the pecans.

Ingredients

● 200 grams whole wheat penne pasta, boiled

● 3 tbsps olive oil

● 12-14 cherry tomatoes, halved

● Salt to taste

● ¼ cup milk

● ½ tsp red chilli flakes

Pecan Pesto

● 6-8 American pecans

● ¾ cup basil leaves

● 3-4 garlic cloves

● Salt to taste

● 4 tbsps grated parmesan cheese

● 3-4 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

Garnish

● Fresh basil sprig

● Parmesan shavings

● Toasted and halved American pecans

Method:

Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan.

Add halved cherry tomatoes and salt and sauté on low heat till they soften.

Transfer in a bowl and set aside.

To make pecans pesto, grind together american pecans, basil leaves, garlic, salt, parmesan cheese and olive oil to a coarse paste.

Add boiled penne and ground paste to a non-stick pan and mix well.

Add cherry tomatoes, milk and mix well.

Sprinkle red chilli flakes and mix.

Transfer into a serving plate, garnish with basil sprig, parmesan shavings and American pecans and serve hot.

This recipe has been contributed by American Pecans

