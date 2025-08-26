Give a nutty twist to your regular pasta with the Pecan Pesto Penne

Method:

Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan.

Add halved cherry tomatoes and salt and sauté on low heat till they soften.

Transfer in a bowl and set aside.

To make pecans pesto, grind together american pecans, basil leaves, garlic, salt, parmesan cheese and olive oil to a coarse paste.

Add boiled penne and ground paste to a non-stick pan and mix well.

Add cherry tomatoes, milk and mix well.

Sprinkle red chilli flakes and mix.

Transfer into a serving plate, garnish with basil sprig, parmesan shavings and American pecans and serve hot.

This recipe has been contributed by American Pecans