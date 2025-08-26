Give a nutty twist to your regular pasta with the Pecan Pesto Penne

Tired of having the same variations of pasta? Give a nutty twist to your regular pasta with this simple recipe of Pecan Pesto Penne, which you can make at home. Get your lunch , bento or comfort meal sorted with the pecans.
Ingredients
● 200 grams whole wheat penne pasta, boiled
● 3 tbsps olive oil
● 12-14 cherry tomatoes, halved
● Salt to taste
● ¼ cup milk
● ½ tsp red chilli flakes
Pecan Pesto
● 6-8 American pecans
● ¾ cup basil leaves
● 3-4 garlic cloves
● Salt to taste
● 4 tbsps grated parmesan cheese
● 3-4 tbsps extra virgin olive oil
Garnish
● Fresh basil sprig
● Parmesan shavings
● Toasted and halved American pecans
Method:
Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan.
Add halved cherry tomatoes and salt and sauté on low heat till they soften.
Transfer in a bowl and set aside.
To make pecans pesto, grind together american pecans, basil leaves, garlic, salt, parmesan cheese and olive oil to a coarse paste.
Add boiled penne and ground paste to a non-stick pan and mix well.
Add cherry tomatoes, milk and mix well.
Sprinkle red chilli flakes and mix.
Transfer into a serving plate, garnish with basil sprig, parmesan shavings and American pecans and serve hot.
This recipe has been contributed by American Pecans