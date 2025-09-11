Let pecan magically spice up your boring Raita

Tired of eating the same boring raita? Add a touch of pecans and change its taste forever. Try the Tadka Pecan Raita for yourself!
Ingredients:
● 10-15 American Pecans, blanched
● 2 cups Chilled Yogurt
● 1 tbsp Oil
● ½ tsp Mustard Seeds
● A pinch of Asafoetida (Hing)
● 2 dried Red Chillies, Stemmed And Broken
● 10-12 Curry Leaves
● Black salt to taste
● 2 tbsps Chopped Fresh Coriander Leaves
● Fresh Coriander Leaves for garnish
Method:
Reserve 4-5 American Pecans for garnish and roughly chop remaining ones.
Heat oil in a small nonstick pan. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida, dried red chillies, curry leaves and cook for 30 seconds.
Take yogurt in a bowl. Add prepared tempering, chopped American Pecans, black salt and mix well.
Add coriander leaves and mix well.
Transfer in a serving bowl, garnish with coriander leaves, American Pecans and serve chilled.
This recipe is contributed by American Pecans