Let pecan magically spice up your boring Raita

Add the pecan nuts to your regular raita and make a healthy, no-fuss side to go along with your dish.
Have you tried the Pecan raita before?
Tired of eating the same boring raita? Add a touch of pecans and change its taste forever. Try the Tadka Pecan Raita for yourself!

Ingredients:

● 10-15 American Pecans, blanched

● 2 cups Chilled Yogurt

● 1 tbsp Oil

● ½ tsp Mustard Seeds

● A pinch of Asafoetida (Hing)

● 2 dried Red Chillies, Stemmed And Broken

● 10-12 Curry Leaves

● Black salt to taste

● 2 tbsps Chopped Fresh Coriander Leaves

● Fresh Coriander Leaves for garnish

Method:

  • Reserve 4-5 American Pecans for garnish and roughly chop remaining ones.

  • Heat oil in a small nonstick pan. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida, dried red chillies, curry leaves and cook for 30 seconds.

  • Take yogurt in a bowl. Add prepared tempering, chopped American Pecans, black salt and mix well.

  • Add coriander leaves and mix well.

  • Transfer in a serving bowl, garnish with coriander leaves, American Pecans and serve chilled.

This recipe is contributed by American Pecans

Pecan Raita

