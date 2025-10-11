4 mistakes you might be making with flourless baking recipes

Flourless baking guarantees guilt-free indulgence, yet the path to a flawless gluten-free treat is frequently littered with sticky disasters and soggy centres. Before you toss the whisk out the window, take a look at these four frequent errors that may be ruining your flourless masterpieces.

Over-relying on almond flour alone

Though almond flour is the current champion of flourless baking, it’s not the answer to every situation. It makes the baked goods dense and sometimes greasy when used alone because it’s so high in fat. Balance is the key! Experiment with blending almond flour with lighter gluten-free options like tapioca starch to add chewiness, or a little bit of coconut flour for texture and absorbency. This combination will replicate the light, fluffy texture of regular flour much better.

Disregarding the power of air

In conventional baking, gluten is the structure-providing component. When it’s absent, you require an alternative plan for lift. Most flourless foods utilize whipped eggs or egg whites as the source of structure and volume. Over-whipping them or folding them in with too much force is a common error. Whip until stiff peaks form to get the maximum aeration, and then gently fold in the mixture with a spatula, cutting along the center and sweeping along the sides. This way, you get to preserve all that precious air, and your cake will not collapse.