Did you know that smile contouring can bring back your lost confidence?

Smile contouring is a cosmetic procedure and not a dental surgery. One can proceed with it only under a few specific circumstances. First and foremost, smile contouring doesn’t come cheap and neither is it a medical procedure. So, medical insurances most often do not cover the procedure finance. If you can bear the finance yourself, then you can go ahead with it. Second, your oral health should be stable. There should be no medical issue with the teeth or gum. In wake of this, no cosmetic procedure can take place. Third, a good practitioner will have a few sittings with you and make a customised plan for your smile before actually progressing with the procedure.

What does smile contouring include?

Smile contouring includes a few basic processes like reshaping the teeth- smoothening it or altering their length; reshaping the gum by altering the gum line or removing excessive gum tissues; teeth whitening; veneers to close the gaps between the teeth; straightening the alignment of teeth; and crown alteration, if needed.