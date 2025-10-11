Did you know that smile contouring can bring back your lost confidence?
Passing by in front of dental clinics you may have come across dentists and dental surgeons. They the genie who will be able to fix your smile and give a new lease to your personality by boosting your confidence. Smile contouring is the way smiles are designed or think about it as a plastic surgery but for your teeth. Here’s going into more depth about smile contouring, how can opt for it and what does it actually involve.
What is smile contouring and who needs it?
Smile contouring can be opted for several people to get an aesthetic smile. Usually those who have crooked cracked, gapped or chipped teeth opt for this procedure. Those who have naturally excessive gum visibility, when they smile, often tend to go for smile correction. Others who have irregular teeth alignment, meaning the length of the teeth varies from being short or long which makes their smile appear differently, make up their mind to have a smile contouring procedure done. Those with stained or discoloured teeth or even irregular gums also think of undergoing the process.
Smile contouring is a cosmetic procedure and not a dental surgery. One can proceed with it only under a few specific circumstances. First and foremost, smile contouring doesn’t come cheap and neither is it a medical procedure. So, medical insurances most often do not cover the procedure finance. If you can bear the finance yourself, then you can go ahead with it. Second, your oral health should be stable. There should be no medical issue with the teeth or gum. In wake of this, no cosmetic procedure can take place. Third, a good practitioner will have a few sittings with you and make a customised plan for your smile before actually progressing with the procedure.
What does smile contouring include?
Smile contouring includes a few basic processes like reshaping the teeth- smoothening it or altering their length; reshaping the gum by altering the gum line or removing excessive gum tissues; teeth whitening; veneers to close the gaps between the teeth; straightening the alignment of teeth; and crown alteration, if needed.