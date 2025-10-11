From jeans to gems: How dwij transforms denim waste into stylish sustainability

By upcycling post-consumer and pre-consumer denim waste, dwij extends the lifespan of these durable fabrics, creating products that not only look good but do good. “Every pair of jeans we upcycle saves nearly 10,000 litres of water that would have gone into producing new denim,” she adds. “We’re talking about a major conservation of water, power, chemicals—and preventing fabric from ending up in landfills.”

A thoughtful process

The dwij process starts with sourcing jeans and fabric scraps from second-hand markets, chindi bazaars, and denim manufacturers. Once the materials arrive at the Mumbai workshop, they go through a rigorous industrial wash to ensure hygiene and a fresh start. “We treat these materials with the same care as virgin fabric,” Soumya explains.

From there, it’s all about craftsmanship. “Every product is tailor-made,” she says. “We cut each material individually, carefully considering its quality and condition. No two pieces are identical.” The goal is to use every scrap and create as little waste as possible—whether it’s through patchwork, appliqué, or incorporating tiny remnants into new design elements.

While dwij employs a skilled in-house team, it also supports local self-help groups and women working from home who need supplementary income. “It’s not just about what we make—it’s about how we make it.”

Beauty in imperfection

One of the biggest challenges of upcycling is also what makes it most beautiful. “We receive denim in different shapes, shades, weights, and conditions. There are stains, cuts, frayed edges—but instead of hiding them, we often turn them into design features.”

Soumya believes these imperfections carry stories. “We aim to preserve the textures, patterns, and quirks of the fabric. Every article has lived a life before it reached us. We try to keep that essence intact, even as we give it a new form.”

Designed to be disassembled

Beyond aesthetics, dwij designs with function and sustainability in mind. “All our products are made to be disassembled easily,” says Soumya. “This means they can be repaired, upcycled again, or recycled at the end of their life.” Features like multiple compartments, premium zippers, and rust-free fittings ensure that the bags last long—and look good doing it.

Her favourite recent collections include the Kutch range and heart embroidery series. “The intricate handwork and rich cultural heritage make them really special to work with,” she shares. “Each piece has its own unique character.”

Modern, with a heart

Soumya describes her design style as “super functional, organized, yet minimal.” “We take something discarded and give it a fresh purpose. The charm of the past stays alive, but the final product feels modern, practical, and ready for everyday life.”

In a world drowning in mass-produced fashion, dwij is proof that beauty can be built from what others throw away.

