Rain or shine, stripes stay timeless

At first glance, the collection seems simple: stripes in all their glory—crisp verticals, bold horizontals, nautical navy lines. But each shirt has been designed to speak to the multi-dimensional man of today—someone who wants ease without sacrificing style. These shirts are cut to flatter, whether worn tucked in with chinos or left open over a tee and denim.

“This collection channels a laid-back yet refined vibe—perfectly versatile for both relaxed weekends and smart-casual moments,” says Samresh. “Expect a mix of bold and subtle stripe patterns, all with a fresh, contemporary twist that elevates your everyday look.”

What makes these shirts truly monsoon-worthy is their thoughtful construction. While many shy away from fashion during India’s most unpredictable season, Numero Uno leans into it with breathable materials that handle humidity with grace.

“We’ve used premium cotton and breathable cotton-blend fabrics that are soft on the skin, lightweight, and perfect for all-day wear,” explains Samresh. “The focus is on comfort, breathability, and durability—especially ideal for the humid monsoon season.”

Fabrics range from pure cotton to cotton-linen blends and even lightweight denim, offering plenty of texture while ensuring the garments hold their shape. “We wanted tactile comfort while ensuring the shirts retain structure throughout wear,” he adds.

These shirts don’t just live in one style lane. They move with you—from work to weekend, café to client meeting. “They pair effortlessly with jeans or shorts for a casual look, but can just as easily be tucked into chinos or layered with a blazer for work,” says Samresh. “It’s about versatility without compromising on style.”

Price starts at Rs 1899.

Available online.

