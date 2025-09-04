Minimalist jewellery showcase in Chennai celebrates indigenous art and symbolic design

This year’s showcase delves into [Prime]al, a body of work that Roshni describes as “a study on the significance of simple things and the simplicity of significant things.” Drawing from indigenous art forms, the collection filters complex ideas through minimal expression, using abstraction as both lens and language.

“[Prime]al came from a study of indigenous arts,” Rahul explains. “The common narrative that emerged was the communication of expansive themes—fertility, sustenance, protection, time, space—through simple forms and patterns derived from the natural world.”

This translation of theme into form is a defining hallmark of the collection. The duo’s instinctive use of abstraction is intentional—not to obscure meaning, but to deepen engagement. “Just like in these art forms, we also used abstraction to create a language and a contemporary aesthetic that is our own,” Roshni adds. “We created simple forms and patterns that manifested in the form of jewellery.”

In [Prime]al, everyday motifs are reframed with symbolic clarity. “We’ve made the association of protection with cacti,” Rahul shares. “In rural landscapes, cacti fences often surround fields—not just as boundaries, but as guardians of the food being grown. Similarly, fish become symbols of abundance, while the seed-leaf represents fertility.”

Materially, the studio continues its dialogue between old and new, combining traditional stones—antique-cut diamonds, emerald and ruby cabochons, and pearls—with contemporary forms and architectural settings. The result is a wearable meditation: quietly poetic, visually striking.

“Emotional and philosophical storytelling lies at the heart of our design process,” Roshni reflects. “Each piece is created to carry emotion and meaning—with the final interpretation left to the collector. In this way, jewellery becomes more than adornment; it transforms into a personal story that can be worn.”

While Studio Renn’s language has matured over the years, its intention remains rooted in innovation. “What remains central to our vision is to be conceptual, innovative and contemporary in aesthetic and approach,” they affirm.

As for the Chennai audience, the Jhaveris have found a thoughtful resonance. “The audience in Chennai is forward-thinking in concept and quality-conscious when it comes to gemstones and craftsmanship,” Rahul notes. “It’s always rewarding to engage with a community that values both idea and execution.”

Price on request. On September 5 and 6. From 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage, Rutland Gate 4th Street, Nungambakkam.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

