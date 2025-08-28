From boulder opals to larimar: Rare gemstones take center stage in this collection
In Echoes of the Earth, Rhea Poddar Loyalka redefines gemstone jewellery as a poetic homage to nature’s raw beauty. Think hand-carved tourmalines, spring-set leaves, and rare gems like Australian boulder opals and Dominican larimar, all delicately framed in 18kt gold and natural diamonds. Drawing from the rhythms and textures of the earth, each piece doesn’t just shimmer—it tells a story of origin, movement, and meaning. Rhea Poddar Loyalka lets us in on the details:
Echoes of the Earth: A jewellery collection rooted in nature’s poetry
What inspired the name Echoes of the Earth?
The name reflects my love for nature and its creations. It also nods to the collection’s deep connection to natural elements —rare gemstones sourced from around the world and inspired by forms like seashells, flowers and leaves. The use of spring-set components adds movement, echoing the dynamic quality of nature.
How do you approach capturing the raw beauty of nature through jewellery design?
By incorporating motifs inspired by flora and fauna, dynamic settings that move with the wearer, and uncommonly cut and carved gemstones, my designs bring to mind the organic forms and textures found in the natural world.
Why did you choose to focus on rare gemstones like Australian boulder opals, larimar, and Arizonian turquoise?
These stones were chosen for their rarity, uniqueness (such as those from extinct mines or remote regions), and vibrant colours. Their beauty adds a sense of exclusivity and their origins tell stories of ancient times. I believe that these aspects define the collection as a whole. I also wish to bring these stones into the limelight so that people all over the world appreciate the beauty and irreplaceability of nature.
Was there a particular design challenge you faced while working with such a diverse range of gemstones?
Every gemstone comes with its own qualities and constraints. Ruby is a hard stone whereas larimar and turquoise are soft stones. Designing the piece of jewellery keeping in mind the qualities of the stone becomes important. Larimar would have looked beautiful as a bracelet but I chose to use it in a choker as it would be less prone to wear and tear compared to a bracelet.
Do you see these jewels more as collectibles, heirlooms, or personal talismans?
With their rare gems, intricate carvings, and luxurious craftsmanship, these pieces are heirloom-worthy collectibles that can hold deep personal significance.
Price starts at Rs 3,00,000. Available online.
