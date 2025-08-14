Emeralds, rubies, and diamonds reimagined for the modern woman

New launches

When you think of fine jewellery, you might picture something reserved for weddings, safes, or velvet boxes. But Amayra’s latest collection makes a case for wearing beauty every day—not just saving it for special occasions.

Why Amayra’s fine jewellery belongs in your daily wardrobe

This collection is deliberated with a deep respect for traditional gemstones, designed in such a way that it suit modern lives. Heirlooms aesthetics have been channelised though clean silhouettes and thoughtful detailing. “Every design begins with a story,” says Sanjay Bagrecha of Amayra. “This one is about the modern woman—someone who’s grounded but constantly evolving. We wanted our pieces to reflect that balance.”

Berry Ruby Necklace by Amayra featuring rich Burmese rubies on a gold-finished chain
Berry Ruby Necklace
Budding Love Diamond Ring by Amayra, featuring delicate rose-cut diamonds
Budding Love Diamond Ring
Celeste Diamond & Ruby Bracelet by Amayra, showcasing brilliant-cut diamonds and vivid rubies
Celeste Diamond & Ruby Bracelet
Ceres Diamond & Emerald Earrings by Amayra, featuring vivid Zambian emeralds paired with marquise and pear-cut diamonds
Ceres Diamond & Emerald Earrings
Cordella Diamond Earrings by Amayra, designed with intricate diamond detailing
Cordella Diamond Earrings
Eden Diamond Leaves Choker Bracelet by Amayra, a versatile design featuring leaf-shaped diamond motifs
Eden Diamond Leaves Choker Bracelet
Isabelle Diamond & Emerald Ring by Amayra, featuring rose-cut diamonds and vivid emeralds
Isabella Diamond & Emerald Ring

Take the Berry Ruby Necklace, for example. Made with rich Burmese rubies set on a white gold-finished chain, it’s dramatic without being loud—something you could wear to a festive dinner or layer with a blouse on a regular weekday.

Then there are the Ceres Diamond and Emerald Earrings, where vivid Zambian emeralds meet diamonds cut into marquise and pear shapes. “Zambian emeralds are unfiltered,” Sanjay explains. “They have texture, depth—they feel alive. That’s why we chose them. They represent strength that doesn’t need polishing.”

A standout piece—and a clever one—is the Eden Diamond Leaves Choker Bracelet, which does double duty. Worn as a choker or converted into a bracelet, it doesn’t sacrifice style for practicality. “Versatility is key,” says Sanjay. “We wanted something that could keep up with real life. Something beautiful, but adaptable.”

The final piece in the lineup, the Isabelle Diamond & Emerald Ring, ties everything together. With rose-cut diamonds and emeralds set in a rose gold band, it’s subtle, but not shy—the kind of ring you could wear for years, or pass down one day.

Amayra calls them “modern heirlooms.” They’re not just pretty—they’re designed to last, to carry stories, and to feel personal.

“We don’t want our jewellery to live in boxes,” Sanjay says. “We want it to be part of everyday moments—boardrooms, brunches, celebrations. Whatever matters to you.”

Prices start at Rs 5 lakh. Available online.

