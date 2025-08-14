Emeralds, rubies, and diamonds reimagined for the modern woman

Take the Berry Ruby Necklace, for example. Made with rich Burmese rubies set on a white gold-finished chain, it’s dramatic without being loud—something you could wear to a festive dinner or layer with a blouse on a regular weekday.

Then there are the Ceres Diamond and Emerald Earrings, where vivid Zambian emeralds meet diamonds cut into marquise and pear shapes. “Zambian emeralds are unfiltered,” Sanjay explains. “They have texture, depth—they feel alive. That’s why we chose them. They represent strength that doesn’t need polishing.”

A standout piece—and a clever one—is the Eden Diamond Leaves Choker Bracelet, which does double duty. Worn as a choker or converted into a bracelet, it doesn’t sacrifice style for practicality. “Versatility is key,” says Sanjay. “We wanted something that could keep up with real life. Something beautiful, but adaptable.”

The final piece in the lineup, the Isabelle Diamond & Emerald Ring, ties everything together. With rose-cut diamonds and emeralds set in a rose gold band, it’s subtle, but not shy—the kind of ring you could wear for years, or pass down one day.

Amayra calls them “modern heirlooms.” They’re not just pretty—they’re designed to last, to carry stories, and to feel personal.

“We don’t want our jewellery to live in boxes,” Sanjay says. “We want it to be part of everyday moments—boardrooms, brunches, celebrations. Whatever matters to you.”

Prices start at Rs 5 lakh. Available online.

