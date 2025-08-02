From Bali to Bikaner: Jewellery that blends tradition with travel

As island elopements, destination weddings, and multi-city celebrations become the new norm, jewellery has become more than just an accessory—it’s part of the itinerary itself. And Joules by Radhika (JBR), the Mumbai-based label, is right on trend with their latest drop, A Jewellery for Every Destination. It is designed to travel as effortlessly without compromising on style or elegance.

Jewellery that travels: The inspiration behind this destination collection

“Every time I travelled, I found myself packing my mother’s gold jewellery. It looked stunning, sure, but carrying such valuables overseas? Stressful. That experience sparked something—I wanted pieces that felt just as luxurious but were easy to travel with,” recalls founder and designer Radhika Chitalia.