From Bali to Bikaner: Jewellery that blends tradition with travel

As island elopements, destination weddings, and multi-city celebrations become the new norm, jewellery has become more than just an accessory—it’s part of the itinerary itself. And Joules by Radhika (JBR), the Mumbai-based label, is right on trend with their latest drop, A Jewellery for Every Destination. It is designed to travel as effortlessly without compromising on style or elegance.
“Every time I travelled, I found myself packing my mother’s gold jewellery. It looked stunning, sure, but carrying such valuables overseas? Stressful. That experience sparked something—I wanted pieces that felt just as luxurious but were easy to travel with,” recalls founder and designer Radhika Chitalia.
That spark became the foundation for JBR’s destination collection: statement jewellery that’s featherlight, versatile, and engineered for style without the bulk. From stacked bangles for beachside sangeets to convertible chokers fit for a palace courtyard, each piece is designed to move with you.
Radhika calls it elegant escapism. “These pieces are about freedom and celebration. Whether you’re in Bali or Bikaner, they’re designed to elevate your look while complementing the mood of the moment,” she says. Think poolside mehendis, sundown receptions, or even a quick city escape—each piece is crafted to be re-worn and re-styled in multiple ways, effortlessly blending traditional and contemporary looks.
The collection, handcrafted at JBR’s Mumbai studio, reflects the label’s signature mix of intricate workmanship and modern edge. “We believe jewellery should feel personal. So, each design focuses on craftsmanship, custom finishes, and detailing that makes you feel like you’re wearing more than just an ornament—you’re wearing a memory in the making,” says Radhika.
But who is the JBR woman? “She’s bold, experimental, and confident in her own expression. She loves to layer her jewellery, mixing heritage with modern silhouettes—whether she’s in a structured Western gown or a traditional lehenga,” she shares
For the woman who can’t compromise on style even while travelling, JBR’s latest edit is your passport to style.
Price starts at Rs 6,000. Available online.
