Translate’s Kusubana: Minimalism in monsoon mood

There’s a hush that follows the first summer rain—the way petals stick to wet concrete, the scent of soaked earth laced with jasmine, the feeling of time momentarily suspended. That’s the mood woven into Kusubana, Translate: Ikat India’s evocative new monsoon capsule. Blending spring’s delicate nostalgia with the sensual rhythm of Indian rains, Kusubana is a seasonal poem made of handwoven cotton, lantern sleeves, and weather-washed ikats.
“Kusubana began as a love letter to two soul-soothing seasons. We wanted to bottle that in-between moment—when sakura petals float through a Tokyo street just as raindrops begin to fall back home in Hyderabad. It’s about beauty that’s quiet but deeply felt,” says founder and designer Vinita Passary.
The name Kusubana—Japanese for “flower”—signals the emotional cadence of the collection. Each piece feels like a fleeting memory—soft, textured, and intimately lived-in. Handwoven in Pochampally, the ikats here are breezy but precise, dyed in dusky greys, blush pinks, moss greens, and the kind of inky blues that mirror a sky seconds before it bursts. “Ikat’s signature blur was perfect for this palette. It naturally echoes the way rain softens edges—there’s no printing involved, just dye, thread, and the magic of human hands,” Vinita explains.
Design-wise, Kusubana is a masterclass in poetic restraint. The silhouettes—kaftans, jumpsuits, wrap dresses—float gently off the body, with just enough shape to flatter, never cling. Lantern sleeves nod to drifting clouds; bias-cut panels ripple like rainwater. “Even the resort-collar overlays and belted waists are functional metaphors. They echo that feeling of wrapping a shawl tighter when the monsoon breeze surprises you,” says Vinita.
But Kusubana isn’t only about romance—it’s deeply rooted in craft. The collection was developed in collaboration with weavers in Telangana, many of whom have been working with Translate since its inception. “One of our master weavers actually dubbed a pink dye lot Sakura—it was such a lovely moment of cultural crossover. To have them connect with the story emotionally made the collection all the more meaningful,” Vinita recalls.
Designed for the woman who chooses a linen robe over a blazer, and a spontaneous monsoon walk over a scheduled call, Kusubana offers versatile, breathable pieces that feel right whether you’re hosting friends for tea or escaping for a solo getaway.
Prices start at Rs 3,500 for stoles. Available online.
