Translate’s Kusubana: Minimalism in monsoon mood

There’s a hush that follows the first summer rain—the way petals stick to wet concrete, the scent of soaked earth laced with jasmine, the feeling of time momentarily suspended. That’s the mood woven into Kusubana, Translate: Ikat India’s evocative new monsoon capsule. Blending spring’s delicate nostalgia with the sensual rhythm of Indian rains, Kusubana is a seasonal poem made of handwoven cotton, lantern sleeves, and weather-washed ikats.

A monsoon muse: The story behind Translate's Kusubana

“Kusubana began as a love letter to two soul-soothing seasons. We wanted to bottle that in-between moment—when sakura petals float through a Tokyo street just as raindrops begin to fall back home in Hyderabad. It’s about beauty that’s quiet but deeply felt,” says founder and designer Vinita Passary.