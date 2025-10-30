A recipe for Fish Stick Panzanella from The Blue Food Cookbook elevates a frozen staple

Fish sticks, like any other frozen, breaded product, conjure up visions of a utilitarian meal. But there’s no reason fish sticks, which really can be very tasty, can’t be lent a little class by pairing them with marquee ingredients, such as fresh-from-the-vine heirloom tomatoes.

Panzanella, a rustic Italian salad made of chunks of yesterday’s bread brought back to life with the juice of fresh tomatoes, herbs and crunchy sweet onions, is a perfect starting point for changing one’s mind about fish sticks.

In this recipe from Andrew Zimmern and Barton Seaver’s The Blue Food Cookbook, crunchy, just-cooked fish sticks replace the bread and perform their task marvelously.

Recipe for Fish Stick Panzanella

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

12 ounces prepared breaded fish sticks

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Salt

1 ½ pounds heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced (about 1 ½ cups)

4 cups arugula

Freshly cracked Black Pepper–Fennel Blend or black pepper