How to replant wisely for a healthier, thriving garden

As the monsoon retreats and the sun returns with gentler warmth, many Indian gardeners start eyeing their green spaces for change. A misplaced shrub, an overcrowded corner, or simply the urge to refresh — all call for a careful hand and good timing.

The right time to move your garden shrubs

Shrubs that bloom in late summer and autumn, such as hibiscus or ixora, are best moved during early spring, just as they awaken from dormancy. This allows them to establish strong roots before directing energy into flowering. Meanwhile, spring bloomers like jasmine or bougainvillaea should be transplanted in autumn, after their flowering cycle ends.

Before you begin, study the plant’s root system. Shallow-rooted shrubs like hydrangeas are easier to move than deep-rooted ones such as oleander. Older plants tend to have wider, tougher roots that need extra care when being lifted. Prepare the new hole first — it should be twice as wide and as deep as the rootball.