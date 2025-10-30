How to replant wisely for a healthier, thriving garden

As the monsoon retreats and the sun returns with gentler warmth, many Indian gardeners start eyeing their green spaces for change. A misplaced shrub, an overcrowded corner, or simply the urge to refresh — all call for a careful hand and good timing.
Shrubs that bloom in late summer and autumn, such as hibiscus or ixora, are best moved during early spring, just as they awaken from dormancy. This allows them to establish strong roots before directing energy into flowering. Meanwhile, spring bloomers like jasmine or bougainvillaea should be transplanted in autumn, after their flowering cycle ends.
Before you begin, study the plant’s root system. Shallow-rooted shrubs like hydrangeas are easier to move than deep-rooted ones such as oleander. Older plants tend to have wider, tougher roots that need extra care when being lifted. Prepare the new hole first — it should be twice as wide and as deep as the rootball.
When digging, tie the branches gently to keep them out of the way and prevent injury. Use a sharp-edged spade to work around the plant, loosening soil in a full circle before lifting it carefully, roots and all. Place the uprooted shrub on a tarp to avoid soil loss and strain while moving it.
When replanting, ensure the crown — where roots meet stem — sits at the same level as before. Too deep and it risks rot; too shallow and roots will dry out. Backfill with soil, tamp it down, water halfway through, then refill and mulch well to retain moisture and repel weeds.
Water the plant regularly for the first year, even through mild winter frost. Avoid fertilisers at this stage; let the roots settle and recover. Come mid-spring, a slow-release, low-nitrogen feed can help the shrub flourish again.
In gardening, as in life, success often comes down to timing — and giving everything, roots included, the space it needs to grow.