Madhuri Dixit Canada Tour sparks outcry after alleged three-hour delay

Attendees were extremely disappointed with the organisation and the performance itself. One disgruntled person wrote, “This was the worst show ever. So unorganized. Advertisement didn’t say she was just going to chat and dance 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organized by the promoters.” Others described the event as ‘chaotic’ and ‘full of lame talks’, with reports of audience members yelling for refunds.

Many fans cited work commitments the next day and left early, saying their time was “disrespected”. Some attendees are now encouraging others to call Consumer Protection Ontario to report the promoters for alleged misrepresentation.

Fan Defence and Star Silence Notwithstanding the deluge of criticism, a few die-hard fans have come to Madhuri’s defence, claiming the problem lies with the event’s production and management coordination rather than the actress. One fan remarked, “Madhuri Dixit is amazing. Real fans would appreciate any glimpse of her. It’s not her fault if it was not organised correctly.” However, the confirmation of the said incident or the accusations of poor organisation by Madhuri Dixit or her team is yet to be made, leaving the fans who paid for tickets waiting for an explanation. The controversy echoes a similar incident earlier this year involving singer Neha Kakkar, who also faced flak for late arrival at an international concert.