When 'Sexiest Man Alive' Jonathan Bailey stole the show at a desi wedding

Remember when Jonathan Bailey turned heads in a kurta? The actor was the Best Man for his close friend, British actor Sacha Dhawan back in August and Sacha shared the pictures in October. Jonathan impressed in a white kurta along with a teal Nehru jacket with metallic buttons and fans were not ready.

Now that the actor has won the impressive mantle of 'Sexiest Man Alive, ' the Internet is obsessed with his fashion sense as well.

Jonathan Bailey looked so good in a desi avatar that fans had started daydreaming of a desi Kanthony (Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton) wedding in Bridgerton

Fans still cannot get over Jonathan Bailey's desi look

Jonathan Bailey had aced the Indian ethnic look when he stunned in a kurta-Nehru jacket set and posed as Best Man for his friend, Sacha Dhawan's wedding in August. The actor had paired his kurta look with matching straight-cut trousers and it is quite difficult to take eyes off of him.