When 'Sexiest Man Alive' Jonathan Bailey stole the show at a desi wedding

Remember when Jonathan Bailey turned heads in a kurta? The actor was the Best Man for his close friend, British actor Sacha Dhawan back in August and Sacha shared the pictures in October. Jonathan impressed in a white kurta along with a teal Nehru jacket with metallic buttons and fans were not ready.
Now that the actor has won the impressive mantle of 'Sexiest Man Alive, ' the Internet is obsessed with his fashion sense as well.
Jonathan Bailey looked so good in a desi avatar that fans had started daydreaming of a desi Kanthony (Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton) wedding in Bridgerton
Jonathan Bailey had aced the Indian ethnic look when he stunned in a kurta-Nehru jacket set and posed as Best Man for his friend, Sacha Dhawan's wedding in August. The actor had paired his kurta look with matching straight-cut trousers and it is quite difficult to take eyes off of him.
Sacha Dhawan got married to Anjli Mohindra on August 30, 2025, in Italy's Tuscany. The couple planned their wedding, drawing inspiration from their first holiday together. They got married according to Hindu customs at a medieval pergola by a lake as well as a Western ceremony at Tuscany's UNESCO heritage site, La Cappella della Madonna di Vitaleta.
While the ceremony was beautiful, all fans seemed to notice when Sacha Dhawan shared wedding pictures in October was Jonathan Bailey's desi look.
The picture of Jonathan Bailey, the Best Man, with the groom Sacha Dhawan immediately went viral as desi fans gushed over the Bridgerton heartthrob's ethnic look.
For the Western ceremony, Jonathan Bailey wore a light grey blazer over a pale blue t-shirt. The outfit was completed with matching trousers and greyish loafers.
While fans may not get their dream desi Kanthony wedding, Jonathan Bailey's kurta look is one for the ages.