Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey announces temporary exit from acting

“I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing. But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund. Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places,” the actor shared.

The Shameless Fund was founded by Jonathan Bailey itself. It is designed to raise money for LGBTQ+ rights and support organizations through creative collaborations and brand partnerships. Even during his recent press tour, the actor has been promoting the initiative with the launch of pink shades in partnership with British eyewear brand Cubitts.

He also highlighted the urgent need for greater support and noted the funding gap faced by LGBTQ+ communities. “There's this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the UK, only 1p goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that. That's why this collaboration with Cubitts has been so amazing. Not only is it fun and creative, it can also make a real difference,” he said.