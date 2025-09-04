Did you try the ilish menu at this Kolkata hotel?

Have you tasted the best of the hilsas yet? If not, visit The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata to enjoy Ilish Parbon, a tribute to Bengal’s beloved silver delight, ilish (hilsa).
Ilish Parbon at Alfresco boasts of signature hilsa delicacies, from timeless classics to regional rarities. Foodies can expect dishes from the comforting Ilish bhapa with Gobindobhog bhaat to the bold Bangladeshi-style Ilish bhuna, and even a contemporary Smoked boneless ilish with arugula and asparagus. Each preparation is steeped in rich culinary traditions and made with the freshest catch of the season.
With an emphasis on both authenticity and seasonal innovation, the menu is designed to cater to both the purists and the adventurous. Every dish celebrates the delicate texture and versatility of Ilish — often hailed as the ‘Queen of Fish’ in Bengal.
“Ilish is not just an ingredient, it’s a story — one that speaks of rain-washed afternoons, festive kitchens, and Sunday family feasts. For this year’s festival, we’ve brought together classics and artisanal techniques like sous vide and smoking over apple wood, to give our guests a culinary journey unlike any other,” shared executive chef at the hotel, Sunayan Pramanik.
One can either witness the flavours of ilish get heightened with the usage of exotic greens and techniques with Smoked hilsa boneless with arugula and asparagus, or keep it simple and authentic with Doi sorsey ilish bhapa with gobindobhog bhaat, rich, savoury and wholesome. One can never go wrong with Kalo jeere foron diye ilish beguner tel jhol with tulsibhog bhaat, a simple, age-old homestyle hilsa curry, or even the monsoon special Muug daler khichudi with kora bhaja ilish.
One can taste the quintessential Ilish paturi with gobindobhog rice, or the Narayangunj (a city in Bangaladesh) specialty Ilish bhuna, boasting of crispy fried chunks of ilish, cooked very well in a thick gravy of onion, ginger-garlic, chilli and tomato. Paired with steaming rice and a dash of gondhoraj lemon, this is a recipe that you probably haven't tried before.
However, if you are open to go out of your comfort zone and tste unique dishes, do give Stone ground mustard paste sous vide cooked with ilish darne.
When: Ongoing
Where: Dalhousie area, Kolkata
Price per dish: Rs 1,299+
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.