Did you try the ilish menu at this Kolkata hotel?

Have you tasted the best of the hilsas yet? If not, visit The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata to enjoy Ilish Parbon, a tribute to Bengal’s beloved silver delight, ilish (hilsa).

Ilish festival at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

Ilish Parbon at Alfresco boasts of signature hilsa delicacies, from timeless classics to regional rarities. Foodies can expect dishes from the comforting Ilish bhapa with Gobindobhog bhaat to the bold Bangladeshi-style Ilish bhuna, and even a contemporary Smoked boneless ilish with arugula and asparagus. Each preparation is steeped in rich culinary traditions and made with the freshest catch of the season.

With an emphasis on both authenticity and seasonal innovation, the menu is designed to cater to both the purists and the adventurous. Every dish celebrates the delicate texture and versatility of Ilish — often hailed as the ‘Queen of Fish’ in Bengal.