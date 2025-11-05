Farrhana Bhatt's family reportedly sues Amaal Mallik's aunt for calling her a "terrorist"

The Bigg Boss 19 drama seems to have turned really serious this time. Farrhana Bhatt, a contestant of the reality television series and her family have sued co-contestant Amaal Mallik's Roshan Garry Bhinder and YouTube channel Fifafooz for calling her a "terrorist" in a video interview published on the channel.

As per the legal notice that Farrhana shared on social media, she has demanded that the video containing the "hate-filled" comment be removed immediately, a public apology and ₹1 crore in damages for reputational and emotional harm.

Farrhana Bhatt sends legal notice suing Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder

Copies of the legal notice sent to Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, by Farrhana Bhatt and her family have also been filed to the National and Maharashtra State Commissions for Women for appropriate action.