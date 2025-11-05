Farrhana Bhatt's family reportedly sues Amaal Mallik's aunt for calling her a "terrorist"

The Bigg Boss 19 drama seems to have turned really serious this time. Farrhana Bhatt, a contestant of the reality television series and her family have sued co-contestant Amaal Mallik's Roshan Garry Bhinder and YouTube channel Fifafooz for calling her a "terrorist" in a video interview published on the channel.
As per the legal notice that Farrhana shared on social media, she has demanded that the video containing the "hate-filled" comment be removed immediately, a public apology and ₹1 crore in damages for reputational and emotional harm.
Copies of the legal notice sent to Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, by Farrhana Bhatt and her family have also been filed to the National and Maharashtra State Commissions for Women for appropriate action.
The legal notice read, "Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms Farhana Bhatt".
It went on say, "The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist'".
The notice further read, "The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by other side...The family urges the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified or hateful content and to respect the legal process now underway".
Farrhana Bhatt continues to be a part of Bigg Boss 19 amidst the controversy.