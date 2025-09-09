Hina Khan defends Ashnoor Kaur and calls out Farrhana’s ‘unnecessary’ Bigg Boss comment

The task assigned in Big Boss 19 during the episode was to form male-female pairs and count to 19 minutes while others will try to distract them. Ashnoor was paired with Abhishek Bajaj when Farrhana took a dig at her career. Farrhana claimed, "Experience aapka reh chuka hai serials mein. Maine kabhi TV serials main kaam nahi kiya as I was not interested. Aapko pata hoga I have done movies. Aapki age kya hai 21? You still have a lot to learn… It feels you have come too early in the show.”

This particular statement didn't sit well with television actress Hina Khan who herself has been part of TV's most successful shows. Taking to X, Hina slammed Farrhana’s comment and defended television actors. She wrote, “Is the biggest reality show of Indian television premiered/telecasted in INOX? Mere hisaab se to television pe hi aata hai. Haina? Well, hamaare television ka dil hi itna bada hai ki koi bhi wannabe star bann jaata hai. Alhamdulillah for that. Don’t get me started.”