Football legend David Beckham knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle

Former England football captain David Beckham has officially been knighted by King Charles III at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle on November 4. The 50-year-old global icon, who was accompanied by his wife Victoria Beckham, received the honour for his services to sport and charity — marking one of the proudest moments of his life.

David Beckham knighted by King Charles III

Beckham, who can now be formally addressed as Sir David Beckham, expressed his gratitude in an emotional statement following the investiture. “It’s an incredible honour and truly the proudest moment of my life. To be recognised in this way, not just for football but for the charitable work that has meant so much to me over the years, is beyond words,” he said.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, who captained England 59 times, has long been one of the most recognisable faces in world sport. His knighthood, however, reflects more than his achievements on the pitch. Over the past two decades, Beckham has worked closely with several charitable organisations, including UNICEF, serving as a Goodwill Ambassador and championing causes related to child welfare and education.

Victoria Beckham, who attended the ceremony with their children, was also given the courtesy title Lady Beckham. The couple later shared their joy on social media, with Victoria posting a photo of the newly knighted Beckham alongside the caption, “Couldn’t be prouder.”