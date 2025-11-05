Kris Jenner turns 70 — Let's take a look at her previous romances

Kris Jenner hit 70 today, which, in Kardashian math, probably means she’s 45 with a new business plan and a camera crew. While most people her age are complaining about their back pain, Kris is busy collecting brand deals, and still looking like she just stepped out of a Beverly Hills boardroom-slash-boudoir.
But let’s address the question the internet can’t help but Google: How many men has Kris Jenner dated? Well, enough to prove she’s lived — not enough to land her on a Netflix documentary.
Here’s the roster that’s public and we mean public because the woman practically invented televised intimacy:
Cesar Sanudo a pro golfer and her teenage love who probably didn’t realise that he was teeing off with future Hollywood royalty.
Robert Kardashian Sr., her first husband was a lawyer, O.J. whisperer, and the man who gave the world Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. A legacy that keeps on keeping up.
Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, her second husband — Olympic gold medalist turned reality co-star. Together they built a business empire and a few reality TV seasons of marital chaos.
Corey Gamble, the younger, smoother, always-in-Gucci current boyfriend, who’s been by her side since 2014 — and honestly, deserves a medal for surviving a decade of Kardashian brunches.
That’s four long-term, confirmed romances and five if you count her affair that famously blew up her first marriage and birthed an entire generation of “momager” memes.
Even at 70, Kris Jenner is not slowing down. The woman could probably trademark “romantic reinvention.” If life were an episode of The Kardashians, she is still the executive producer, director, and star. Everyone else is just happy to make the guest list.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.