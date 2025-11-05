Kris Jenner turns 70 — Let's take a look at her previous romances

Kris Jenner hit 70 today, which, in Kardashian math, probably means she’s 45 with a new business plan and a camera crew. While most people her age are complaining about their back pain, Kris is busy collecting brand deals, and still looking like she just stepped out of a Beverly Hills boardroom-slash-boudoir.

But let’s address the question the internet can’t help but Google: How many men has Kris Jenner dated? Well, enough to prove she’s lived — not enough to land her on a Netflix documentary.

From golf courses to Gucci, Kris Jenner’s romances trace her evolution from housewife to global mogul

Here’s the roster that’s public and we mean public because the woman practically invented televised intimacy:

Cesar Sanudo a pro golfer and her teenage love who probably didn’t realise that he was teeing off with future Hollywood royalty.