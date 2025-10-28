Kim and Kylie reportedly furious as Kris Jenner joins MAC Cosmetics
A serious division is said to be rocking the Kardashian-Jenner empire, not over reality TV controversy but an all-out beauty business battle. Sources say Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are seething with anger after their ‘momager’, Kris Jenner, 69, secretly signed a huge deal to become the new face of MAC Cosmetics—a direct and powerful rival to her daughters’ billion-dollar beauty companies.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner in a row
The scandal broke just days after Kris was named an ambassador for MAC Cosmetics’ legendary ‘I Wear MAC’ campaign endorsing their Studio Fix Foundation line. But the business partnership with MAC has angered her celebrity daughters with claims of betrayal.
“Kim feels betrayed,” said a family insider. “She created her line from the ground up, only to have the competition jump into bed with her own mother.” Kim, whose luxury skincare line SKKN BY KIM (and is entering makeup with recent nude-hued lip colours) operates, is allegedly furious. Likewise, Kylie, whose Kylie Cosmetics brand started the family beauty dynasty, is reported to be “feeling the sting” as the corporate conflict muddles the distinction between family and business.
Sources say that Kris’ action has crossed a boundary. “It’s one thing for Kris to pursue new deals,” said an insider. “But to partner with a brand that’s head-to-head with two of her daughters? That's a new level of cold.”
In spite of the reported family commotion, Kris is said to be unfazed, perceiving the MAC venture as “just business” and a major career milestone in her career spanning decades.
Interestingly, this career coup follows on the heels of Kris having just weeks earlier gone under a highly publicised $150,000 deep plane facelift. The investment in her look is said to have come before the cosmetics tie-in, with insiders implying the timing was designed to lock down a big beauty campaign. But the secondary media attention surrounding her post-surgery looks has added an uncomfortable edge to the drama.
With Kim’s SKKN and Kylie Cosmetics in direct competition with MAC, this corporate showdown within one of the globe’s most popular families is sure to make the paparazzi shutters click.