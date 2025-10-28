Baseer Ali says he ‘did not belong’ in the Bigg Boss 19 house after surprise elimination

"It was so surprising that they got me out blindfolded and made me sit in the vanity. They did offer me tea, and then got the car to drop me home. Neither the channel, nor the JioCinema team nor the producers (Banijay Asia) -- none of the officials came to meet me. That was quite disappointing for me because I was on this show for two months and gave it so much. I have done shows previously but was never treated this way," he said.

"They did chat with them, but no one showed up for me. So I don't know what their problem with me was. I don't know who I offended and when, but what can we even do?"

The actor explained that the show condensed an entire day into just an hour-long episode, which meant viewers didn’t get to see the complete picture. He mentioned that Amaal had been unwell and spent much of his time resting, making it difficult to find him for half the day.

During the rest of the time, he was often seen with Neelam or Shehbaz, and the group had a lot of fun in the final two weeks, but unfortunately, those moments never made it to air. Baseer added that he stood by Amaal only when he was in trouble, knowing his friend could lose control easily, and felt it was his duty to support him. Even if it seemed like he was jeopardising his own game, he said he was simply someone who stands by his friends.